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Evgeniya Petrova

Bladder Distress: Holding it in or going too often?

Health

For many young adults, the question of where the nearest restroom is located has transcended simple logistical inconvenience, evolving into a source of significant anxiety. This phenomenon, often discussed in media circles as "toilet anxiety," has led some to plan routes specifically around bathroom availability or to avoid long metro rides where facilities are scarce. This behavior creates a practical health dilemma: what is more damaging to the body-holding urine until it becomes painful, or visiting the toilet "just in case" even without a strong urge? To address the physiological consequences of both extremes, we look to the insights of Alena Beloborodova, a urologist at the Klinka Fomina network in Saint Petersburg, as reported by Doctor Peter.

Bladder distress
Photo: Pravda.ru by Мария Круглова, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Bladder distress

The bladder is not a passive container but an active muscular organ known as the detrusor. Like any muscle, it operates under strict biomechanical laws and is ill-equipped to handle constant overstretching. When individuals systematically ignore the urge to urinate, allowing the bladder to reach a state of severe distension and pain, they trigger a negative cascade of physiological changes. The detrusor muscle can become overstretched and, over time, lose its ability to contract effectively. This inefficiency often results in residual urine remaining in the bladder after voiding, creating an environment conducive to bacterial growth and increasing the risk of urinary tract infections. Furthermore, chronic overfilling can disrupt the nerve signals responsible for sensing fullness, causing a person to lose accurate perception of when they actually need to go. It is important to distinguish that holding urine for a few hours on a specific occasion, such as during a commute or at work, does not pose an immediate threat to health. The danger lies in turning this strategy into a habitual pattern.

Conversely, the opposite extreme-frequent trips to the toilet without genuine physiological necessity-carries its own set of costs. If the bladder is regularly emptied when it is only 30-50 percent full, the organ begins to adapt to these small volumes. The brain forms a false association, interpreting any minor accumulation of fluid as an emergency signal. This can result in a pathological habit known as pollakiuria, or excessive frequency of urination.

Understanding Normal Rhythms and Practical Habits

According to Beloborodova, a healthy adult typically urinates between five and eight times a day, with natural intervals of approximately three to four hours between visits. Neither a constantly overfull bladder nor the need to void every 30 to 60 minutes without reason is considered normal. The health of the urinary system relies on a balanced behavioral approach and attention to the body's natural signals.

The primary advice offered is to urinate in response to a natural urge, without waiting for pain to develop, yet without ignoring the potential need to go if the situation demands certainty. Supporting the organ's tone and function involves maintaining adequate fluid intake throughout the day while avoiding excess caffeine and alcohol, both of which can irritate the bladder lining and exacerbate false urges. Additionally, Beloborodova advises against straining during urination, as this places extra pressure on the pelvic floor muscles. For those planning long journeys where stops are not feasible, it is prudent to limit fluid intake in the two to three hours preceding the trip.

Ultimately, the key to preserving urinary health lies in balancing the instinct to hold with the fear of needing to go. While these general guidelines offer a sound framework, individual responses can vary. Readers experiencing changes in bladder sensitivity or urination frequency should consult their treating clinician to determine the suitability of these practices for their specific medical context.

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Author`s name Evgeniya Petrova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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