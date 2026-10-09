Beyond cancer: Researchers explore another potential benefit of the HPV vaccine

While HPV vaccination is primarily known for preventing cervical cancer, new evidence suggests it may also provide significant benefits for future pregnancies. A study by researchers at the Karolinska Institute, published in The BMJ, indicates that the vaccine may reduce the risk of several dangerous pregnancy complications.

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The research team, led by Zhang Zhongsheng, analyzed data from over 624,000 births recorded in Swedish national registries. The study compared pregnancy outcomes between women who received the quadrivalent HPV vaccine before conception and those who were not vaccinated.

Reducing the Risk of Preterm Birth

Preterm birth is a leading cause of infant mortality worldwide, yet effective prevention methods remain limited. According to the study, vaccination prior to pregnancy is statistically associated with a lower likelihood of the following negative outcomes:

Preterm birth (before 37 weeks);

Extremely preterm birth (before 31 weeks);

Preterm premature rupture of membranes (when amniotic fluid leaks before the start of labor);

Birth of a child with extremely low weight for their gestational age (intrauterine growth restriction).

The researchers explain that latent HPV infections can negatively impact the tissues of the cervix and the placenta. Vaccination allows the immune system to neutralize the virus before it can cause such damage to the body of a future mother.

The Role of Vaccination Age

The study highlighted that the timing of vaccination plays a crucial role. The most pronounced protective effect was observed in women who were vaccinated before the age of 17. This group showed the highest chances of a successful pregnancy without complications compared to their unvaccinated peers.

Public Health Implications

The authors emphasize that the quadrivalent HPV vaccine is effective not only in oncology but also in obstetrics. These findings provide a further argument for mass vaccination programs for adolescent girls, enabling them to build immune protection long before planning a pregnancy, which may eventually help reduce infant mortality and delivery complications.

While the study demonstrated a clear link between vaccination and reduced risks, the scientists classify these findings as a "statistical association," identifying vaccination as a significant preventative factor in maintaining the health of both mother and child.