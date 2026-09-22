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Galina Tychinskaja

Migraine or Just Headache: What Happens When You Keep Enduring the Pain

Health

Migraine is no longer considered a simple headache treatable with over-the-counter painkillers. Neurologists warn that ignoring episodes of throbbing pain and photophobia is dangerous due to sharp changes in vascular tone, which can trigger ischemic processes in the brain.

A man having a headache
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Dmitry Belov is licensed under All rights reserved
A man having a headache

Distinguishing Migraine from Other Headaches

Modern medicine differentiates migraine from other types of head pain. Discomfort in the facial area often signals pathology of the trigeminal nerve, while pain in the back of the head typically results from neck muscle strain. True migraine is characterized by a specific pulsating sensation that intensifies with physical exertion or bending over.

"Migraine is not just fatigue. The patient becomes hypersensitive to external stimuli: light appears blinding, and sounds become unbearable. Attacks can last from four hours to several days," explained Elena Morozova, a general practitioner, to Pravda.Ru.

For 20% of patients, an aura precedes the attack, manifesting as visual disturbances like zigzag lines or "floaters," or auditory sensations such as ringing in the ears. The condition often has a genetic basis, with hereditary migraine affecting 70% of sufferers.

Risks and Vascular Disturbances

The underlying mechanism of migraine involves a neuroinflammatory process. During an attack, the tone of the cerebral vascular system changes, disrupting tissue blood supply and creating a risk of ischemia.

"Sharp fluctuations in vascular tone during attacks are a serious risk factor. Without management, this can lead to an acute cerebrovascular accident. Individuals with pre-existing vascular issues should use blood-thinning medications cautiously; even incorrect use of standard aspirin can cause complications," noted Valery Klimov, a cardiologist, in a conversation with Pravda.Ru.

Age and Gender-Specific Features

Migraine affects not only adults; the first symptoms are often observed during puberty (ages 10-12). In children, triggers can include static neck muscle tension from smartphone and gadget use, as well as spinal curvature.

For women, estrogen is a primary factor. Hormones influence the elasticity of vascular walls, leading to a peak incidence during reproductive years, which typically declines by age 50.

Treatment and Prevention

Therapy combines acute phase management with long-term prevention. Triptans are used to relieve pain, while beta-blockers and anticonvulsants are employed for prophylaxis. Antidepressants may be prescribed for co-occurring psycho-emotional disorders. Electroencephalography (EEG) is used to diagnose neuronal electrical activity.

"Treatment must include lifestyle adjustments and physiological support. For postural problems, massage of the cervical collar zone or manual therapy is recommended. It's crucial not to self-medicate, as a serious underlying pathology could be masked by the headache," summarized Anna Kuznetsova, a therapist.

Workplace hygiene is also important. For sedentary jobs, breaks every 40 minutes, proper monitor height, and regular outdoor walks are advised to maintain vascular tone.

Author’s position: Migraine is a serious neurological condition, not merely a headache, carrying significant risks of vascular and neurological complications if neglected. Treatment requires a comprehensive approach including medication, lifestyle changes, and addressing underlying contributing factors.

Context: This commentary discusses the medical understanding of migraine, its distinguishing features, associated risks, demographic variations, and treatment/prevention strategies, citing medical professionals.

Feature Migraine Characteristics
Type of Pain Pulsating, intensifies with movement
Location Often one side of the head (hemicrania)
Duration 4 hours to 3 days
Accompanying Symptoms Photophobia, noise intolerance, nausea

Frequently Asked Questions

Can migraine lead to stroke? Yes. Sudden changes in vascular tone during an attack can cause ischemia, increasing the risk of stroke if left untreated.

Why are women more frequently affected? This is due to the influence of estrogens on vascular health and higher emotional lability.

At what age do attacks begin? Often between 10-12 years old (puberty). Remission typically occurs after age 50.

Does sports help? Strenuous activity during an attack is prohibited. However, regular moderate exercise and walking are beneficial for prevention and normalizing blood circulation.

Editorial notice: The views expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author. Pravda.Ru does not necessarily share or endorse the assessments and conclusions of contributors whose work it publishes.

Source: This commentary was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.

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Author`s name Galina Tychinskaja
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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