How to Read Food Labels Correctly: 'E' Additives, Marketing Myths, and Hidden Ingredients

Nutritionist Natalia Lazurenko explains how to properly read food labels, understand ingredient lists, and avoid falling victim to marketing tricks. The expert outlines which elements on packaging truly matter, whether "E” additives should be feared, and whether it is possible to judge product quality by its label.

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How to Read Labels Without Being Misled

Consumers often choose products based on packaging: attractive design, labels such as "natural” or "additive-free,” and seemingly simple ingredient lists. However, inspections increasingly show that these claims do not always reflect actual quality. Products sometimes contain traces of veterinary drugs, technological additives, or compositions that differ from what is declared.

So how can an ordinary buyer learn to choose truly safe food?

According to Lazurenko, understanding the composition of a product is essential. "We live in an era of longer life expectancy and so-called diseases of civilization. As people began to live longer, attention naturally shifted toward nutrition,” she explains.

With the development of mass production, ensuring food quality for large populations became critical. The ingredient list, therefore, acts as a kind of "passport” of the product. Through the label, the manufacturer communicates directly with the consumer, providing information about what is being purchased and how it may affect health and quality of life.

Today, labeling is standardized, which means consumers generally have access to relatively safe products. The first and most important requirement is the presence of a correct and complete label.

Essential Elements on Packaging

Food labeling is strictly regulated by international and national standards. Certain elements must always be present.

First is the exact product name — not a vague term like "drink,” but a precise description such as "100% orange juice.” Next comes the ingredient list, which must be presented in descending order by weight.

The packaging must also include net weight or volume, production date, expiration date, and storage conditions. Information about the manufacturer, including address and usage recommendations, is also required.

Allergens such as peanuts, milk, gluten, soy, and eggs must be clearly indicated. Food additives — including flavorings, colorings, and flavor enhancers — must be listed, as well as any genetically modified components if they exceed regulatory thresholds.

Nutritional and energy values are also mandatory: calories, proteins, fats, and carbohydrates. Finally, technical markings, such as conformity symbols, should be present.

This is the minimum information that every product label must provide.

Common Myths About Ingredients

Many misconceptions arise from how consumers interpret ingredient lists.

The first myth is that "the shorter the ingredient list, the better.” In reality, this is not always true.

Another common fear concerns "complex-sounding” ingredients. Many people assume that unfamiliar names automatically mean harmful chemicals. However, even a simple apple would have a long and complex list if described in biochemical terms.

Marketing phrases such as "clean label” or "healthy composition” are also misleading, as they are not formally defined.

Long ingredient lists are often the result of composite ingredients. For example, margarine contains multiple components that manufacturers are required to disclose individually.

Particular concern surrounds additives labeled with an "E” index. However, the letter "E” simply indicates that the substance has been studied and approved as safe within established limits. In fact, it is a sign of regulatory oversight.

Sometimes manufacturers use chemical names such as "sodium benzoate,” which may seem more understandable than "E211,” even though they refer to the same substance. The numerical system is simply more convenient for classification.

Can Consumers Identify Low-Quality Products?

Without specialized testing methods, it is generally not possible to detect hidden inconsistencies in a product based on appearance alone.

Much depends on trust in the manufacturer and regulatory systems. Products sold in large retail chains typically undergo certification, which reduces risks.

If packaging is transparent, consumers can at least visually assess the product. With sealed packaging, however, some uncertainty remains.

Occasionally, issues become apparent only after opening the product. For example, if vacuum-packed fish has an unusual odor, it may indicate a quality problem. In such cases, responsibility lies with the manufacturer or retailer.

However, such situations are relatively rare.

Do Large Brands Guarantee Quality?

Large brands generally inspire more trust, but they do not offer absolute guarantees.

Errors can occur in any production system. However, major manufacturers typically have more resources for quality control, and their products are regularly tested according to established standards. This increases the likelihood that the product meets its declared specifications.