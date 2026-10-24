Why Beetroot Storage Fails: The Humidity Choice Between Wood Shavings and Ash

Beetroot skin is thin, which makes the vegetable vulnerable. During winter storage, it loses moisture quickly, turning soft. Improper conditions also invite gray or white mold, leading to rot. Experienced gardeners manage this risk by using specific fillers that act as protective barriers around the roots.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Ольга Сакиулова, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Storage of carrots in the sand

The two most common materials for this purpose are wood shavings and wood ash. Each method works differently and impacts the final condition of the harvest at the end of winter.

Shavings as a Moisture Buffer

Wood shavings primarily prevent the beets from drying out. They function as an insulator, trapping the internal moisture of the root. To make this method effective, the material and its application must follow strict rules.

Use only dry, well-rotted shavings. Fresh filler is often too wet and can cause problems. Avoid shavings from fresh coniferous trees; the resins and phytoncides they contain can alter the taste and aroma of the beets.

When packing the storage crate, place a 5 cm layer of shavings on the bottom. Arrange the beets in rows so they do not touch one another. Cover each layer of vegetables with more shavings. The final layer on top should be approximately 15 cm thick.

A critical condition applies here: if your cellar or root cellar has high humidity, shavings can absorb moisture from the air. This can trigger mold growth and spoil the entire crop.

Ash as an Infection Barrier

Wood ash works through a different mechanism. It creates an alkaline environment that is lethal to most fungi and pathogenic microorganisms. This makes it an effective tool for protecting beets from rot.

Ash offers specific advantages and risks. It forms a protective layer on the surface of the fruit and effectively prevents fungal spread between vegetables. However, ash actively draws moisture out of the skin. If the air humidity is below 85-90%, the beets may become soft.

When using ash, the layers between the beets should be thin. While beets stored in ash may be slightly less firm than those stored in shavings, the risk of losing the crop to rot is minimized.

Choosing the Right Filler

The decision between shavings and ash depends on the conditions in your storage space. If the room is dry, shavings are the better choice to preserve the juiciness of the fruit. If the main problem is dampness and mold, ash provides a more reliable solution for hygienic storage.