Sansevieria, peace lily and more: six houseplants that need special attention

Some houseplants have a reputation for being almost impossible to kill. They tolerate shady corners, survive occasional missed waterings and seem perfectly suited to busy people who want a little greenery without spending every weekend tending to it. Yet even the toughest-looking plants can develop brown leaf tips, yellow foliage, drooping stems or rotting roots when their needs are misunderstood.

Photo: Own work by Mokkie, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/ Snake plants

Sansevieria, peace lily, ZZ plant, dracaena, Chamaedorea and scindapsus are among the most popular choices for homes and offices. They are generally resilient, but each has its own weaknesses. Some store water and suffer when watered too often; others need consistently moist soil, filtered light or protection from dry indoor air. Understanding these differences is the key to keeping them healthy.

Six popular houseplants that need more attention than you might expect

1. Sansevieria: a drought-tolerant plant that hates excess water

Sansevieria, commonly known as the snake plant or mother-in-law’s tongue - this is a common name for this plant in Russia - is famous for its upright, sword-shaped leaves and ability to survive in a range of indoor conditions. It tolerates low light and can go for long periods without watering. That makes it an excellent choice for beginners — provided they resist the urge to care for it too much.

Its thick leaves store water, an adaptation that helps the plant survive dry conditions. When its roots remain in wet soil, however, they can rot. Yellowing leaves, soft stems and a musty smell from the potting mix may indicate that the plant is receiving too much water. A dark corner can also slow its growth, while strong direct sunlight may scorch its leaves.

Care tips: Place the plant in bright, indirect light if possible, although it can tolerate lower-light locations. Use a well-draining potting mix designed for succulents and a pot with drainage holes. Let the soil dry out completely before watering again, and reduce watering during winter when growth slows. Never leave water standing in the saucer or outer pot.

2. Peace lily: dramatic when thirsty, vulnerable when overwatered

The peace lily is loved for its glossy green leaves and elegant white flower-like spathes. It also has a reputation for communicating its needs: when it becomes thirsty, its leaves often droop noticeably. A drink can help it recover, but repeatedly allowing it to wilt is not a good long-term care strategy.

Unlike sansevieria, the peace lily prefers consistently moist soil. The challenge is finding the balance between moisture and waterlogging. If the soil stays saturated, the roots may rot and the leaves can turn yellow. Too little water can cause wilting and brown edges, while direct sunlight can scorch the foliage. Dry indoor air and mineral buildup from tap water may also contribute to brown leaf tips.

Care tips: Choose a spot with bright, indirect light, although the plant can tolerate moderate shade. Water when the upper layer of soil begins to dry, keeping the mix lightly moist rather than soggy. Make sure excess water drains away. If brown tips persist, consider using filtered water and check whether the plant is exposed to direct sun or dry air. Keep peace lilies away from pets and small children, as they contain calcium oxalate crystals that can irritate the mouth if chewed.

3. ZZ plant: built to withstand neglect, not constant watering

The ZZ plant, or Zamioculcas zamiifolia, has glossy, dark-green leaves and thick underground rhizomes that store water. It can tolerate low light and periods of drought, which is why it is often recommended for offices and rooms where other plants struggle.

Its biggest weakness is overwatering. Because the plant grows slowly and stores moisture underground, it does not use water as quickly as many other houseplants. Frequent watering can leave its roots and rhizomes sitting in wet soil, leading to rot. In very dim conditions, growth may become extremely slow, and the plant can lose some of its compact, attractive shape.

Care tips: Give the ZZ plant bright, indirect light for stronger growth, although it will tolerate lower light levels. Use a loose, well-draining potting mix and a container with drainage holes. Allow the soil to dry out thoroughly before watering. Do not follow a rigid weekly schedule: check the soil first, and water less frequently in winter. Fertilize sparingly during active growth. The plant is toxic if ingested, so keep it away from pets and children.

4. Dracaena: brown tips can have several different causes

Dracaenas are popular indoor plants thanks to their upright stems, graceful foliage and ability to adapt to ordinary home conditions. Different varieties can look like small trees or compact leafy shrubs. Although they are relatively undemanding, their leaves can reveal problems long before the entire plant begins to decline.

Brown leaf tips are a familiar complaint. They can result from fluoride and salt buildup associated with tap water, excessive fertilizer, low humidity, inconsistent watering or exposure to cold drafts and heat vents. Too much direct sunlight can scorch the foliage, while waterlogged soil can damage the roots. Because several different problems produce similar symptoms, simply increasing watering may make matters worse.

Care tips: Place dracaena in bright, indirect light, although many varieties tolerate moderate shade. Let the top layer of soil dry before watering again, and make sure the pot drains freely. If the leaf tips keep turning brown, try filtered water and reduce fertilizer use. Keep the plant away from radiators, air-conditioning vents and cold drafts. Remove damaged tips with clean scissors, but remember that trimming alone will not solve the underlying problem.

5. Chamaedorea: a small palm that dislikes harsh indoor conditions

Chamaedorea elegans, commonly called the parlor palm, is a compact tropical palm that brings a soft, leafy look to living rooms and offices. It tolerates lower light better than many palms, making it a popular choice for interiors without large, sunny windows.

However, tolerance of shade does not mean that the plant thrives in darkness. Too little light can slow growth, while direct sunlight can burn its delicate leaves. The parlor palm also dislikes extremes in soil moisture. Prolonged dryness can cause the foliage to brown, but constantly wet soil can damage the roots. Dry indoor air, especially during the heating season, may contribute to brown leaf tips. Spider mites can also become a problem in warm, dry rooms.

Care tips: Choose a bright or moderately lit spot away from strong direct sunlight. Water when the surface of the soil begins to dry, keeping the root ball lightly moist but never waterlogged. Use a well-draining houseplant mix and empty the saucer after watering. If the air is very dry, a humidifier can help. Check the undersides of leaves regularly for fine webbing or tiny pests, and avoid placing the palm beside a radiator.

6. Scindapsus: a forgiving climber that still needs the right balance

Scindapsus is a popular tropical foliage plant grown for its trailing stems and attractive, often silver-patterned leaves. It looks especially good on shelves, in hanging baskets or climbing a support. Like many tropical vines, it can adapt to indoor conditions, but its appearance depends heavily on light and watering.

One common mistake is placing scindapsus in a dark corner and expecting it to maintain dense growth and striking leaf patterns. In insufficient light, stems can become elongated, leaves may grow smaller and variegation can become less pronounced. On the other hand, harsh direct sunlight can scorch the foliage. Overwatering can cause yellow leaves and root rot, while prolonged drought may leave the leaves limp or curled. Dry air and pests such as spider mites can also affect its appearance.

Care tips: Provide bright, indirect light to encourage healthy growth and attractive leaf patterns. Allow the upper layer of soil to dry before watering, then water thoroughly and let the excess drain away. Use a loose, well-draining potting mix. Trim overly long or bare stems to encourage a fuller appearance, and wipe the leaves occasionally to remove dust. If growth becomes sparse, check the lighting before reaching for fertilizer.

Simple rules that help almost every houseplant thrive

Although these six plants have different needs, several basic habits can prevent many common problems.

Check the soil before watering. A calendar cannot account for changes in temperature, light, pot size or season. Test the soil with a finger and learn how quickly each plant dries out.

A calendar cannot account for changes in temperature, light, pot size or season. Test the soil with a finger and learn how quickly each plant dries out. Choose pots with drainage holes. Decorative containers without drainage can trap water around the roots. If you prefer a decorative outer pot, keep the plant in a removable nursery pot and empty any collected water.

Decorative containers without drainage can trap water around the roots. If you prefer a decorative outer pot, keep the plant in a removable nursery pot and empty any collected water. Match the light to the plant. A room that looks bright to the human eye may still be too dim for healthy growth. Low-light tolerance means a plant can survive in weaker light, not that it will flourish in complete shade.

A room that looks bright to the human eye may still be too dim for healthy growth. Low-light tolerance means a plant can survive in weaker light, not that it will flourish in complete shade. Use the right potting mix. Plants that store water need a mix that drains quickly. Tropical foliage plants generally need a balance of moisture retention and aeration. Ordinary garden soil is usually too dense for indoor pots.

Plants that store water need a mix that drains quickly. Tropical foliage plants generally need a balance of moisture retention and aeration. Ordinary garden soil is usually too dense for indoor pots. Do not overfeed. Excess fertilizer can cause salt buildup and damage leaf tips and roots. Feed during active growth according to the product label, and reduce or stop feeding when growth slows.

Excess fertilizer can cause salt buildup and damage leaf tips and roots. Feed during active growth according to the product label, and reduce or stop feeding when growth slows. Watch for changes. Yellowing leaves, brown edges, drooping stems and slow growth are clues, not diagnoses. Check light, soil moisture, drainage, temperature and pests before changing several things at once.

It is also worth remembering that different plants can react differently to the same room. A sunny windowsill may suit one plant but scorch another, while the watering routine that keeps a peace lily healthy could cause a sansevieria or ZZ plant to rot. Group plants according to their needs rather than treating them all the same.

Ultimately, easy-care does not mean no-care. These popular houseplants can thrive for years without complicated routines, provided their basic requirements are met. The secret is not to water more often or constantly adjust their surroundings, but to understand what each plant needs — and avoid giving it what it does not.