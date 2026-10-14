Why Your Phalaenopsis Orchid Stops Growing in October and What to Check First

In October, a Phalaenopsis orchid often pauses its vegetative growth. This pause is not a sign of neglect, but a biological response to the shortening day length and the subtle drop in nightly temperatures. For a gardener looking to encourage a new flower spike, the key is not to impose a rigid schedule, but to align the plant's environment with these natural cues.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Zysko serhii, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Phalaenopsis (Phalaenopsis sp.) in the garden

One method used to support this transition involves a garlic infusion. Garlic contains sulfur compounds that, when diluted, can serve as a mild additive to the potting mix. The claim is that this supports the root system and the substrate during this shift. However, the garlic is a secondary factor. The primary drivers of blooming remain light and temperature. Without the correct environmental conditions, an additive-whether garlic or fertilizer-will not force a spike to emerge.

Preparation and Safety

If you choose to use this method, the preparation is straightforward. Crush two small garlic cloves and steep them in one liter of room-temperature, non-chlorinated water for twelve hours. Strain the liquid thoroughly through multiple layers of cheesecloth. It is critical that no solid particles enter the pot. Left in the bark substrate, organic matter will rot, creating a breeding ground for pathogens that can damage the roots.

The solution must be fresh. If the water develops a sour smell or shows signs of fermentation, it should be discarded immediately. Applying a fermented solution to orchid roots is likely to cause stress and decay rather than stimulation.

Reading the Plant's Signals

The most important step occurs before any liquid is applied. You must assess the physical state of the orchid. Look at the roots visible through the clear plastic pot. If they are silver or pale green, the plant is dry and ready for water. If the roots are dark green or blue, the medium is still holding moisture. In this case, wait. Watering a damp root zone leads to waterlogging, a primary cause of root rot in indoor orchids.

When you do water, pour the solution (or plain water) over the bark until liquid drains freely from the bottom holes. The goal is to flush the medium, not to soak it. Orchids require their roots to dry out completely between waterings. This cycle is especially important in the cooler months, as stagnant moisture in a low-temperature environment accelerates rot.

The Environmental Drivers

October offers a natural advantage for blooming because the diurnal temperature drop acts as a biological trigger. The plant senses the cooling nights as a signal to shift energy from leaf production to flower development. A garlic infusion does not replace this signal; it merely supports the plant's metabolic needs during this transition.

Light is the other non-negotiable factor. A Phalaenopsis needs bright, indirect light. If the plant is in a dark corner, it will prioritize leaf growth over blooming, regardless of what you put into the soil. Place the orchid near a window with filtered light, such as one with a sheer curtain. Direct midday sun can scorch the leaves, while too little light prevents the plant from generating the energy required for a flower spike.

Finally, maintain a slight temperature differential between day and night. A few degrees of cool at night, combined with the natural light reduction, creates the conditions most conducive to blooming. If you observe a small green nub emerging from the base of the leaves a few weeks after these adjustments, the plant has responded to its environment. Continue to care for it by allowing the roots to dry between waterings and keeping the light consistent. The flower spike will develop slowly, and patience with the drying cycle is what ensures the roots stay healthy enough to support the bloom.