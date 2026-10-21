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Alexander Artamonov

Only 75 of 294 Shadow Tankers Are Commercially Viable for Legal Reentry

Business

U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright has indicated that the Trump administration is exploring a strategy to lower domestic fuel prices by incentivizing the "shadow fleet" of tankers to return to the legal maritime market. The proposal involves allowing owners of sanctioned vessels to sell their ships to new owners, a move intended to increase the global supply of oil and exert downward pressure on gasoline and diesel prices.

Нефтяной танкер Oak Weaver
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Нефтяной танкер Oak Weaver

Economic Incentives vs. Legalization

Market analysts suggest that the financial rewards for operating in the "grey zone" currently outweigh the benefits of legalization. High-risk voyages, particularly through the Strait of Hormuz, can yield up to $40 million per trip for a single supertanker. Given that a ten-year-old vessel is valued at approximately $190 million, the rapid payback period makes the sale or legal rebranding of these assets unattractive to current owners.

Logistical costs further complicate the transition. OPEC estimates that security threats and sanctions in the Red and Black Seas have pushed transport expenses to represent up to one-third of the final cost of oil. While formalizing the fleet could theoretically reduce risk premiums, the immediate liquidity provided by high-risk freight rates remains the primary driver for shipowners.

Technical Constraints and Fleet Age

The physical condition of the shadow fleet presents a significant barrier to market reentry. According to Oil Brokerage data, approximately 70% of the 294 tankers potentially eligible for sanctions relief are over 20 years old. Most global oil majors and trading houses avoid chartering vessels exceeding the 15-20 year mark due to environmental and safety risks.

In practical terms, only about 75 vessels-including 50 Very Large Crude Carriers (VLCCs)-are considered commercially viable for the legal market. While Aframax and Suezmax vessels tend to be younger, their capacity is limited compared to the VLCCs, which are the primary targets for increasing volume but suffer from the highest rates of wear.

Regulatory and Geopolitical Friction

The initiative faces a coordination gap between Washington, London, and Brussels. Because the UK and EU maintain independent sanctions lists and dominate the global maritime insurance market, a U. S.-led permission to sell a vessel does not guarantee the insurance coverage required to enter legal ports.

S&P Global Energy analysts note that any return of shadow vessels to legal circulation will likely be gradual. With freight rates for U. S.-Asia routes reaching $77 million and Brent crude maintaining high valuations, the high reward for sanctioned operations is expected to continue deterring shipowners from the administration's legalization efforts.

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Author`s name Alexander Artamonov
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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