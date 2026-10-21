Israeli agtech raises $13M: Robotic pollination to disrupt almond orchards

Israeli agtech firm BloomX has secured $13 million in Series A funding to scale its robotic pollination systems, with the capital earmarked specifically for expanding operations into the United States market and adapting its technology for almond orchards. Since its inception in 2019, the company has raised a total of $20 million. The primary economic driver for this investment is the biological dependency of high-value crops on effective pollen transfer, a process often limited by natural pollinator activity. By mechanically ensuring fertilization during critical windows, BloomX targets a reported 20% increase in yield alongside improved fruit size and quality metrics.

Photo: https://www.telegraph.co.uk/ is licensed under public domain Робот для сбора клубники, представленный на выставке цветов в Челси

The core of the production cycle relies on the precise timing of pollination. Natural pollinators, such as honeybees and bumblebees, provide essential services but are subject to biological and environmental constraints. Their activity fluctuates with weather conditions, seasonality, and colony health, creating a variable input in what is otherwise a standardized agricultural process. When natural efficiency dips below the threshold required for maximum fruit set, the biological potential of the crop goes unrealized, directly impacting the volume of marketable production. BloomX's systems do not replace these natural agents but serve as a supplementary mechanism, activating when native insect activity is insufficient to meet target yield benchmarks.

Biological Mechanisms and Operational Scale

The company utilizes two distinct technological approaches tailored to the specific reproductive biology of the target crops. For blueberries, the "Robee" system mimics the vibrational pollination behavior of bumblebees. Bumblebees are particularly effective for blueberries because they release pollen through sonic vibrations of the flower; Robee replicates this mechanical stimulus to ensure pollen dispersal. For avocados, the "Yahav 2400" system employs a different method, using high-voltage electrodes to create an electric field that facilitates pollen transfer. This addresses the specific reproductive challenges of avocado orchards, where natural pollinator efficiency can be inconsistent.

These systems extend the effective "pollination window" by operating in weather conditions that would restrict insect activity. This operational flexibility allows for a more consistent biological input across the growing season. In terms of labor productivity, the company states that a single operator can manage the treatment of up to 3.5 hectares per day, a metric that highlights the scalability of the service model compared to manual or strictly nature-dependent methods.

From an economic standpoint, the value proposition is framed around return on investment (ROI) and yield stability. BloomX reports an average yield increase of 20% and claims an ROI of up to 10.5 times. It is important to note that these figures are self-reported by the manufacturer; the specific methodologies, trial conditions, and comparative data against control plots have not been independently verified or released for public audit. Therefore, while the potential for increased marketable supply is significant, the actual impact on farm-level economics may vary based on local biological conditions and operational costs.

Shift to Service-Based Economics

A critical aspect of BloomX's business model is the transition from selling hardware to offering "Pollination-as-a-Service." This structure changes the capital expenditure (CapEx) profile for farmers. Instead of bearing the upfront cost of purchasing robotic units, producers pay for the executed pollination service. This reduces the financial barrier to entry for smaller operations and aligns the cost directly with the biological service rendered. Tay Sadé, BloomX's co-founder and CEO, emphasizes that this model provides growers with greater control over the critical flowering phase, mitigating the economic risk associated with unpredictable natural pollinator populations. The company currently operates in Mexico, Peru, Israel, and South Africa, with the new funding directed toward integrating this service into the U. S. agricultural landscape, particularly for almond production

Source: Pravda.Ru