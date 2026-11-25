Why a running donor engine can corrupt the car you are rescuing

A common winter roadside failure is not merely a dead battery, but a cascading electrical event that disables both the vehicle being rescued and the one providing the charge. While the immediate symptom is a failed start, the underlying mechanism involves a sudden voltage drop that can corrupt the electronic control units of the donor car, leaving two drivers stranded instead of one.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Starting wires

The critical error often goes unnoticed: attempting to crank the engine of a frozen vehicle while the donor car's engine is running. Automotive expert Pyotr Bakanov, speaking to Podmoskovye Segodnya, explains that engaging the starter motor causes a sharp spike in current draw. This sudden load can trigger software glitches or hardware damage in the donor vehicle's management systems. To prevent this, the donor engine must be completely shut off before connecting the cables. This step isolates the electrical load, ensuring the battery supplies the power without the volatility of a running alternator and engine.

Matching Electrical Capacity

Beyond the procedural sequence, the physical match between the two batteries is a matter of simple electrical capacity. Attempting to start a large, heavy-duty diesel vehicle using a small urban car's battery is a recipe for failure. Bakanov warns that the high-current demand of a large, frozen engine will rapidly deplete the smaller battery's charge. The result is a mutual failure: the heavy car lacks the torque to start, and the light car's battery is drained below the threshold needed to function. The goal is to restore mobility, but this mismatch ensures both vehicles remain immobile.

Cable Selection and Safety

The choice of jumper cables is not trivial; it is a physical constraint on current flow. Thin cables act as resistors, generating heat under high load. For engines up to 1.5 liters, a 16 mm² copper cable is sufficient, but high-torque engines require a minimum of 35 mm². Bakanov notes that undersized cables can overheat, posing a fire risk and failing to deliver the necessary amperage. The physical chain is direct: higher resistance in the wire leads to greater energy loss as heat, reducing the effective power reaching the starter motor.

Additional safety considerations include the state of the battery itself. Anton Vorobyov, an automotive expert speaking to Pravda.Ru, emphasizes that in severe cold, the electrolyte within the battery can freeze. In this state, the chemical reaction required for charging is halted. Attempting to charge a frozen battery is not only ineffective but can be dangerous, as the restricted fluid may cause internal pressure or damage to the cell structure. If the engine does not catch after five seconds of cranking, the correct response is not to continue forcing the starter, which risks mechanical damage, but to allow time for a steady charge transfer from the donor, provided the donor battery is healthy and the cables are adequate. The diagnosis of a failed jump-start often lies not in the starter motor, but in the impedance of the connection or the chemical state of the power source.