Honda Recall 635k Vehicles for EPS Software Error That Heavens Steering

More than 635,000 Honda and Acura vehicles in the United States have been subject to a recall due to a risk of power steering failure, a defect rooted in software configuration rather than mechanical wear. The issue involves a specific arithmetic error in the electric power steering (EPS) control logic that can cause the system to disengage electrical assistance, rendering the steering wheel significantly heavier to turn.

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According to data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) under campaign number 26V721000, the affected vehicles include 2021-2025 Acura TLX models, 2022-2024 Acura MDX models, and 2023-2025 Honda Pilot models. The total number of affected units is 635,808. Notably, the 2025 model year Honda Pilot accounts for the largest share of the recall, with approximately 240,830 units, or nearly 38% of the total.

Software Logic and System Response

The fault originates in the interaction between the EPS firmware and the driver monitoring system. The EPS supplier implemented a configuration error in the compensation module responsible for adjusting steering effort based on road conditions and driver attention levels. Under specific operating conditions, the system executes a division-by-zero operation. While standard error handling should manage this anomaly gracefully, the defective configuration triggers an immediate transition of the EPS controller into a failsafe mode.

The distinction between this software-induced disengagement and a physical failure of the steering rack is critical for diagnosis. In this scenario, the mechanical linkage between the steering wheel and the wheels remains intact; the driver does not lose the ability to steer. However, the electrical assistance is cut off. The steering effort becomes comparable to that of a vehicle without power steering, posing a significant safety risk during low-speed maneuvers such as parking or navigating tight spaces. When the system enters this failsafe state, warning indicators illuminate on the instrument panel.

Verification and Remedy

Diagnosis of this fault does not require disassembly or the replacement of hardware components such as the steering rack or EPS motor. The corrective action is a software update: dealers will reprogram the EPS controller with corrected code that properly handles the identified floating-point arithmetic error. This repair is provided free of charge by authorized dealers, regardless of the vehicle's warranty status.

Dealer notifications began on October 30, and owner mailings are scheduled for December 14. Although Honda has not issued a "Do Not Drive" advisory or recommended taking the vehicles out of service, drivers who observe a sudden increase in steering effort or related error codes should not wait for official notification. These symptoms indicate that the failsafe mode has been activated, and the vehicle should be inspected promptly. Lists of affected Vehicle Identification Numbers (VINs) are currently available in the NHTSA database.