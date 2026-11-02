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Alexander Shtorm

Evolute i-Space: Trading Drive Feel for Hybrid Efficiency and Space

Cars

The updated Evolute i-Space, assembled by Motorinvest in Lipetsk, has entered the Russian market as a mid-sized family crossover that prioritizes hybrid efficiency over traditional mechanical directness. The vehicle's central proposition is practical: it offers a three-row seating option and a substantial cargo area, supported by a powertrain designed to lower running costs for daily commutes and long-distance travel. For buyers weighing a large SUV against their fuel budget and need for passenger capacity, the i-Space presents a distinct trade-off between technological novelty and conventional driving feedback.

Evolute i-Space
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use
Evolute i-Space

The heart of the vehicle is a series hybrid system, a configuration where the internal combustion engine does not directly drive the wheels. Instead, a 1.5-liter gasoline engine acts solely as a generator, producing electricity for an electric motor that propels the car. This architecture yields an average fuel consumption of 5.6 liters per 100 kilometers, a figure that competes effectively within the large crossover segment. On the electric-only setting, the i-Space can travel up to 165 kilometers, while a full tank extends the total range to 1250 kilometers. This dual capability is particularly relevant for owners who face a mix of urban stop-and-go traffic and weekend trips that exceed the electric range, eliminating the frequent refueling stops required by conventional hybrids.

Space and utility in practice

With a length of 4,760 mm, the i-Space accommodates three rows of seats, offering a five-seat or seven-seat configuration. The practicality of the seven-seat variant is defined by its cargo flexibility. When all three rows are occupied, the boot volume is limited to 187 liters, sufficient for a small suitcase or grocery bags. However, folding the third row expands this to 934 liters, and collapsing all rear seats creates a 2,125-liter load bay. This capacity is critical for families transporting bulky household goods, such as large appliances or multiple bicycles, a common requirement that often forces smaller crossovers into compromise.

Comfort features are geared toward year-round usability, including a "winter package" with heated seats for the first two rows, a heated steering wheel, and heated washer nozzles. A panoramic roof and ventilated seats are also available. A notable functional addition is the V2L (Vehicle-to-Load) system, which allows the battery to power external electrical devices. While this feature may appeal to those who camp or require mobile power, it adds complexity to the electrical management of the vehicle, a consideration for owners who value simplicity in their ownership experience.

Driving dynamics and ergonomics

The i-Space is available in two drivetrain configurations: a front-wheel-drive version with 218 hp and an all-wheel-drive model producing 367 hp. Both versions feature an independent suspension with electronic damping adjustment, allowing the driver to alter the ride stiffness in response to road conditions. The ground clearance of 180 mm is sufficient for navigating unpaved rural roads and light off-road surfaces, though the vehicle is not designed for serious off-roading. The electric drive provides immediate torque, which benefits maneuverability in traffic, but the absence of direct mechanical connection to the engine means the driving feel is inherently smoother and less visceral than in a traditional internal combustion engine.

Inside, the cabin adopts a minimalist approach with the majority of controls, including seat heating, managed through a 15.6-inch touchscreen. While this clean aesthetic may appeal to tech-oriented buyers, it requires a learning curve for drivers accustomed to physical buttons. The reliance on a screen for essential functions can be a source of distraction, particularly in winter conditions where gloves may make touchscreen interaction less precise. This is a significant ergonomic consideration for daily drivers who prioritize quick, tactile access to climate controls.

Pricing and market position

With government support programs, the five-seat version starts at 2,560,000 rubles. The seven-seat model is priced at 2,660,000 rubles, while the all-wheel-drive variant is listed at 2,690,000 rubles. In the context of the Russian market, these prices position the i-Space as a competitive offering for buyers seeking a large, well-equipped crossover with low fuel consumption. The value proposition hinges on the buyer's priority: if low running costs and high cargo capacity are paramount, the hybrid system and spacious interior offer strong practical benefits. However, those who value a traditional driving connection or prefer physical controls may find the touchscreen-centric interface and series hybrid setup less appealing, suggesting that the i-Space is best suited for buyers who view their vehicle primarily as a practical family transport tool rather than a performance-oriented machine.</n

The introduction of the i-Space highlights a shift in the mid-sized SUV segment, where efficiency and space are increasingly prioritized over mechanical directness. For families with large luggage needs and long daily commutes, the combination of a 1250-kilometer range and a 2,125-liter cargo area provides a tangible solution. Yet, the decision to purchase ultimately rests on whether the driver accepts the trade-off of a highly rational, efficient machine in exchange for the tactile immediacy of a conventional powertrain.

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Author`s name Alexander Shtorm
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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