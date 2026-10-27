Chery T2 Ultra Replaces T2 in LHD Markets Due to Assembly Line Constraints

Chery has unveiled the Jetour T2 Ultra, a global variant of the refreshed crossover that replaces the existing T2 model in left-hand drive markets. The vehicle made its international debut at the Jetour Global Technology Experience Day 2026 in China, appearing less than two weeks after the launch of its domestic equivalent, the Traveller 7, which began sales on October 14. For regions including Malaysia, Thailand, Australia, and the United Kingdom, the T2 Ultra is not merely an update but a direct substitution for the current T2. This shift is driven by manufacturing constraints: producing both the old and new models on a single Complete Knock-Down (CKD) assembly line is inefficient due to significant differences in exterior styling and interior trim. A right-hand drive version is not expected to reach the market before 2028, leaving left-hand drive buyers with the immediate option.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Milhouse35, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Jetour T2

The most visible change in the T2 Ultra is the redesign of its exterior surfaces. The vehicle features new headlamps, a radiator grille with a central LED strip, and revised bumpers. Unlike the standard T2, where wheel arch cladding and bumpers are often finished in black plastic, the Ultra's versions are painted in the body color. This decision creates a more cohesive visual profile, aiming to elevate the perceived value of the vehicle without altering its fundamental structural geometry. The front bumper has been fundamentally reworked, while the rear retains its shape but with modified detailing.

Interior Ergonomics and Digital Interface

Inside the cabin, the engineering focus shifts to the layout of the central console. The traditional gear lever on the transmission tunnel has been removed and replaced with a selector located behind the steering wheel. This change frees up the center console space, altering the tactile interface for the driver. The instrument cluster is now a 10.25-inch digital display, while the central touchscreen has been enlarged to 15.6 inches with a 2.5K resolution. The infotainment system is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8255 processor paired with 24 GB of RAM. This hardware configuration is intended to ensure smooth operation of multimedia and navigation systems, reducing latency during daily use.

Physically, the T2 Ultra aligns with the dimensions of the Chinese Traveller 7. It measures 4,827 mm in length (including a spare tire box on the rear door), 2,006 mm in width, and 1,875 mm in height. The wheelbase is 2,800 mm, and the ground clearance stands at 205 mm. With approach and departure angles of 27 and 30 degrees respectively, the vehicle is configured for light off-road capability. The five-seater interior is paired with a 70-liter fuel tank, providing a balance between city usability and extended range on unpaved roads.

Powertrain Options and Hybrid Architecture

The global T2 Ultra will be offered with two powertrain configurations: petrol and hybrid. The base petrol model features a 1.5-liter engine producing 184 hp and 290 Nm of torque, mated to a 7-speed robotized transmission. A more powerful petrol variant utilizes a 2.0-liter turbocharged engine generating 254 hp and 390 Nm, coupled with an 8-speed automatic transmission. This specific petrol version is the only one equipped with the intelligent XWD four-wheel-drive system, a critical feature for handling adverse weather conditions and off-road terrain.

The hybrid variant employs a parallel hybrid architecture known as i-DM. This system integrates a 1.5-liter turbocharged petrol engine (156 hp, 220 Nm), a Dedicated Hybrid Transmission (DHT), and an electric motor producing 307 hp and 330 Nm. Notably, the hybrid version is front-wheel drive only. Buyers can choose between two traction battery capacities: a 26.6 kWh pack offering up to 108 km of electric range (WLTP), or a larger 45.12 kWh pack providing up to 173 km of emission-free travel. Additionally, the vehicle supports a Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) function, allowing it to act as a portable power station with an output capacity of up to 6.6 kW.

Market Positioning and the Efficiency-Traction Trade-off

For the Russian market, the offering remains unchanged; only the petrol-based Jetour T2 is available. The Russian model is powered by a 2.0-liter engine rated at 245 hp-9 hp less than the export 8-speed automatic version-and is exclusively four-wheel drive. Prices in Russia range from 4,159,000 to 4,649,000 rubles across three trim levels: Lux, Prestige, and Premium.

The central engineering trade-off for buyers in export markets lies in the choice between the hybrid and the petrol four-wheel-drive versions. The hybrid system offers significant fuel economy and a substantial electric-only range, but it sacrifices the mechanical advantage of four-wheel drive. Conversely, the petrol XWD version provides the traditional reliability and traction necessary for rugged routes, but lacks the benefits of electrification. For urban drivers with occasional excursions, the hybrid's lower cost of ownership is the primary differentiator. For those requiring a versatile vehicle for complex off-road routes, the petrol four-wheel-drive model remains the more predictable solution.