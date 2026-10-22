Chinese Imports Outpace Russian Tire Production in 2026

For the first time in the history of the Russian tire market, the volume of passenger car tires imported from China has surpassed the total output of domestic manufacturers. This structural shift, observed in the first half of 2026, marks a definitive transition from a market defined by the absence of Western brands to one dominated by Asian supply chains, even as local production capacity sits largely underutilized.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Car tires

According to data from the Association of Rubber Producers of Russia (RASPP), 7.1 million Chinese passenger car tires were imported into Russia during the first half of 2026. In contrast, domestic factories produced only 6.7 million units over the same period. Consequently, the import share of the market rose to between 55% and 57%, a significant jump from 48.5% a year earlier. With 80% of all imported tires originating from China, the balance of power in the sector has irrevocably tilted toward foreign suppliers.

Production Collapse Amidst Sufficient Technical Capability

The influx of inexpensive Chinese goods has coincided with a sharp contraction in local industrial activity. Official statistics indicate that the production of tires and inner tubes fell by 9.3% in the first seven months of 2026, totaling 22.5 million units. In the specific segment of passenger car tires, the decline was even steeper, dropping by 18% in the first half of the year. Operational efficiency at some domestic plants has deteriorated to the point where utilization rates are estimated at just 50%, leaving half of available capacity idle.

This decline is paradoxical given the technical readiness of the domestic industry. Russian manufacturers currently cover 95% to 99% of the tire sizes in demand, including the specific dimensions required for new Chinese vehicles. Despite this ability to match the product specifications of their competitors, local firms are losing market share to imported rivals, suggesting that price and brand perception are overriding technical equivalence in consumer decisions.

Pricing Divergence and Segment Stratification

While the overall trend of rising tire prices slowed by the fall of 2026, the market has become sharply stratified by region and product class. National data reveals a modest average price increase of 1.1% year-over-year, with the average cost rising from 5,402.91 rubles in September 2025 to 5,461.22 rubles in September 2026. However, this national average masks significant regional discrepancies; in Saint Petersburg, average prices actually fell by 3.3% over the same period.

More critical for buyer choice is the divergence between premium and non-premium segments, as reported by the National Association of Tire Retailers (NAPI). In the non-premium segment, winter tires saw a 6.2% price increase to approximately 10,000 rubles, while summer tires decreased by 4.5% to around 9,700 rubles. Conversely, the premium segment experienced substantial inflation, with winter tire prices surging 11.3% to 30,800 rubles and summer tires rising 9.3% to 31,500 rubles. This bifurcation suggests that cost-sensitive consumers are increasingly migrating toward the budget tier, where Chinese imports hold a dominant price advantage.

Regulatory Barriers and Safety Concerns

The dominance of Chinese imports is accompanied by significant regulatory and safety risks that distinguish it from traditional automotive supply chains. A primary concern is the lack of official manufacturer representation in Russia for most Chinese brands. The majority of these products are supplied through independent distributors, effectively nullifying standard factory warranties and complicating accountability for product defects.

Furthermore, industry observers have identified issues with "gray" preparation of goods. It is reported that some studded Chinese tires are imported as friction tires (without studs) to bypass strict certification requirements, and are subsequently studded within Russia. This practice raises serious questions regarding the integrity of the tire's grip performance and compliance with safety standards.

Government agencies are attempting to curb the flow of low-cost imports through two primary mechanisms. First, the Ministry of Industry and Trade has proposed an "ecological filter," which would ban tires with high concentrations of polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs), a class of carcinogens. This regulation could remove up to 33% of the budget tire segment from circulation. Second, the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) is conducting an investigation into driving diameters ranging from 13 to 21 inches, with potential quotas or tariffs expected to be decided by May 2027. These measures aim to protect domestic producers, though Chinese manufacturers have demonstrated a capacity to adapt their rubber compounds to meet new regulatory standards.

Consumer Behavior and the Safety Trade-off

Economic pressure has fundamentally altered driver behavior, leading to a "crisis of trust" in domestic products and a preference for the lowest available cost. Many drivers have extended the service life of their tire sets to the point of structural wear, often described as running "to the cord." This practice poses acute safety risks, as winter tires lose plasticity after approximately five years, even if the tread pattern remains intact.

The Russian tire market has thus moved beyond the initial phase of replacing departed Western brands to one characterized by the structural dominance of Chinese imports. While domestic plants possess the technical potential and physical capacity to serve the market, including the needs of Chinese automakers, they are losing out on volume due to low utilization rates and a consumer base that prioritizes price over provenance. While upcoming environmental and customs restrictions may reduce the supply in the budget segment, they do not guarantee an automatic return of market share to Russian factories, as the supply chain is increasingly anchored to Asian production hubs.