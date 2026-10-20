Pajero 2026: The Trade-Off Between Heavier Mass and Proven Off-Road Pedigree

For Russian buyers, the return of the Mitsubishi Pajero to the market in 2026 represents a significant shift in both identity and ownership calculus. After production of the fourth generation ceased in 2021, the nameplate has resurfaced with a fifth generation that trades the utilitarian charm of its predecessors for a heavier, more digitized, and significantly more expensive proposition. Dealers are now accepting orders for the left-hand drive variant, positioning the vehicle not as a mass-market commodity, but as a specialized tool for those who refuse to compromise between highway comfort and serious off-road capability.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Chanokchon, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Mitsubishi Pajero

The most immediate change for potential owners is the scale. The 2026 model is physically larger and heavier than the version many veterans remember. The wheelbase has been extended by 90 mm to 2,870 mm, while the overall length reaches 4,920 mm. This is not merely a visual update; the vehicle now sits on a unibody-derived or heavy-duty frame architecture that pushes the curb weight to approximately 2,460 kg. For a driver accustomed to the agility of smaller SUVs, this mass, combined with a ground clearance of 230 mm, transforms the Pajero into a dominant road presence. The trade-off is clear: the car is built to absorb rough terrain and heavy loads, but it demands the space and fuel economy expectations of a luxury sedan.

The interior gap between expectation and reality

Inside, the Pajero V diverges sharply from the spartan interiors of earlier generations. The cabin is now defined by digital immersion, specifically in the Top Grade trim, which features two 14.3-inch displays-one for the instrument cluster and one for multimedia control. This level of digitization is paired with a Yamaha Ultimate audio system comprising 12 speakers, suggesting that Mitsubishi is targeting buyers who view their vehicle as a mobile lounge rather than just a transport mechanism.

For families, the retention of a seven-seat configuration is a critical functional detail. However, the inclusion of advanced driver-assistance systems like Diamond Sense 360 and the MI-PILOT adaptive cruise control indicates a vehicle designed for long-distance highway travel as much as off-road excursions. A crucial logistical note for Russian buyers remains that, despite some marketing imagery suggesting otherwise, only left-hand drive models are currently being accepted for order, ensuring compliance with local market standards.

Powertrain: The practicality of the 4N16 diesel

Under the hood lies the decisive factor for the ownership experience: the 2.4-liter 4N16 turbo-diesel engine. Producing 204 hp and 480 Nm of torque, available from just 1,750 rpm, this powertrain is engineered for low-speed strength rather than high-rev performance. This is a deliberate choice that favors reliability and towing capacity over sprinting acceleration. Paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission-a more robust choice for a 2.5-tonne vehicle than a CVT or a dual-clutch gearbox-the drivetrain is matched to the Super Select 4WD-II system.

This mechanical setup preserves the Pajero's traditional strength: a permanent four-wheel-drive system with a locking rear differential and low-range mode. For the driver, this means the car retains the ability to handle deep ruts, soft soil, and steep gradients, capabilities that have been sacrificed in many modern rivals that favor unibody crossovers.

The cost of prestige and capability

The financial commitment required for this level of Japanese engineering is substantial. The starting price for the top-specification Mitsubishi Pajero V in Russia is approximately 8,421,000 rubles. This is a built-to-order figure, meaning customers must select specific colors and options before the vehicle enters the production queue. At this price point, the Pajero is no longer competing on value against domestic alternatives or mid-range crossovers. It is priced against premium European and American SUVs, but offers something they often lack: a mechanical integrity and off-road pedigree that has been retained despite the move to a high-tech, luxury-oriented cabin. For the buyer, the decision rests on whether the peace of mind derived from a proven, heavy-duty off-roader justifies the premium over a lighter, potentially less capable alternative.