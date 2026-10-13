Switching from Mazda CX-5 to Toyota RAV4: Comfort vs. Engagement

After five years and 110,000 kilometers on a Mazda CX-5, a driver moved to a 2026 Toyota RAV4, logging 3,000 kilometers in the new vehicle to evaluate the shift from a sportier character to one prioritizing comfort. The transition highlights a fundamental divergence in engineering philosophy: the Mazda offered a responsive, sharp feel, while the RAV4 trades immediate steering feedback for a softer, more compliant ride suitable for urban commuting.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Dmitry Belov is licensed under All rights reserved A man driving

The suspension tuning represents the most significant tactile difference. The CX-5 was valued for its cohesion and clear communication through the wheel, a trait the RAV4 deliberately sacrifices to absorb road irregularities more effectively. This adjustment reduces driver fatigue on bumpy surfaces but removes the acute engagement that characterized the previous vehicle. For prospective buyers, this defines a clear choice: select the Toyota for relaxed daily transport or the Mazda for a car that reacts instantly to driver input in corners.

Ergonomics and Technical Adaptations

The move to modern interfaces has introduced friction into the driving experience. The RAV4's reliance on a touchscreen for climate and vehicle settings eliminates the ability to perform blind, tactile adjustments, forcing the driver to take their eyes off the road for basic tasks. Additionally, the specific import version presented technical quirks requiring manual intervention. The infotainment system arrived with a Chinese interface, necessitating a re-flash to switch it to Russian. Furthermore, the vehicle lacked a standard FM radio receiver, replacing it with an internet-based service that requires a stable cellular connection, rendering the system useless in areas with poor network coverage and forcing a reliance on USB drives for media.

Preparation and Consumption Metrics

Immediate modifications were made to prepare the vehicle for seasonal demands. The owner applied anti-corrosion treatment, added underbody sound insulation, installed thermal protection film, and replaced the floor mats with durable EVA material. For winter readiness, a complete set of all-season winter wheels, including tires and pressure sensors, was purchased in advance. This approach mitigates the risks associated with last-minute tire changes and ensures the all-wheel-drive system has adequate traction, as electronic stability controls assist rather than replace the physical grip of the rubber on ice and snow.

Initial data indicates a fuel consumption of approximately 11 liters per 100 km in city conditions and 7.1 liters per 100 km on the highway. While the new model offers advantages such as a panoramic roof and a superior stock audio system, the long-term reliability of the 2.0-liter engine paired with the CVT transmission remains to be tested over a longer distance. The 3,000-kilometer mark serves only as a break-in period, leaving the full character and durability of the powertrain unverified.