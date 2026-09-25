Audi and Volkswagen recall 2 million cars over steering control flaws

Audi and Volkswagen are initiating one of the most significant automotive recalls in recent memory, set to affect over 2.1 million vehicles globally, with nearly one million of those in Germany alone, according to the German automobile club ADAC. The affected models include the Audi Q3 and Volkswagen Golf, Golf Variant, Tiguan, Touran, and Caddy.

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A Critical Safety Flaw Emerges

The core issue is a serious safety defect: under specific conditions, corrosion can lead to the failure of a steering mechanism mounting bolt. This poses a critical risk, potentially resulting in a loss of vehicle control. ADAC reports that, to date, no accidents or injuries linked to this defect have been recorded.

Why Now? A Slow-Developing Danger

The age of the recalled vehicles is particularly noteworthy. Audi is recalling models manufactured between October 2017 and May 2024, while Volkswagen's recall encompasses vehicles produced from September 2013 to July 2024. The delay in identifying this problem stems from its insidious nature. This is not a component that fails immediately; rather, corrosion develops gradually, exacerbated by moisture, road salt, and the passage of time. Such defects often only become apparent after years of operational data have been accumulated and analyzed.

Recalls: A Persistent Reality in the Auto Industry

Recalls affecting millions of vehicles are not uncommon in the global automotive industry. A prominent example is the Takata airbag issue, which impacted tens of millions of cars across numerous manufacturers. Following its diesel emissions scandal, the Volkswagen Group itself recalled approximately 8.5 million vehicles in the European Union with the EA189 engine. ADAC data also indicates that Audi conducted another major recall in 2026, affecting around 600,000 vehicles worldwide due to issues with their exhaust gas treatment systems.

Beyond Warranty: Addressing Systemic Safety

The necessity for such extensive recalls goes beyond standard warranty repairs. A warranty typically covers the malfunction of a specific vehicle within a limited timeframe. However, this situation involves a potential safety defect identified across an entire series of vehicles. Consequently, manufacturers must locate and summon owners to service centers, irrespective of the vehicle's age.

The Scale and Cost of a Small Part

The repair itself is relatively straightforward: service centers will inspect the mounting and replace the bolt with a more corrosion-resistant part at no charge to the owner. Volkswagen Group has not yet disclosed the total cost of this campaign. However, with over two million vehicles involved, even a minor repair operation translates into millions of labor hours, significant costs for parts manufacturing and logistics, and extensive efforts for organizing the service campaign and notifying owners.

While the sheer scale of this recall does not inherently signify a decline in the quality of German automobiles, it starkly illustrates the potentially immense cost associated with a seemingly minor structural component. This is especially true when the same part is utilized in millions of vehicles over an extended period.

Source: This commentary was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.