Race-ready Lada Granta Sport S1600 listed for 2.75 million rubles without track history

A rare Lada Granta Sport S1600 race-spec liftback has appeared on the market in Tver, priced at 2,750,000 rubles (about $26,000). Built in 2015, the vehicle is described by the owner as being in new condition, having never participated in a race. The premium price reflects professional modifications to the chassis, engine, and suspension-changes that turn a commuter car into a dedicated track tool unsuitable for public roads.

Photo: Openverse by Dmitry Racer, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Lada Granta Sport

Chassis and Safety Systems

Unlike consumer versions, this Granta is engineered for weight reduction and structural rigidity. The curb weight has been dropped to 1,050 kg by replacing glass with polycarbonate panels and using composite materials for the hood and trunk lid.

Safety is centered around a welded roll cage made of alloy steel, certified by the Russian Automobile Federation (RAF). The interior is stripped of comforts, featuring instead an OMP RS-PT racing bucket seat and six-point safety harnesses to secure the driver during high-G cornering.

According to accident appraiser Alexander Gromov, such protection is mandatory for circuit racing, where the risk of rollovers and impacts far exceeds anything encountered in city driving.

Engine and Performance

The powertrain is a heavily modified 1.6-liter naturally aspirated engine based on the VAZ-21127 16-valve block. Tuning has pushed the output to 155 hp. This was achieved by installing high-lift camshafts with modified lobe profiles, shifting the power band toward higher RPMs.

To optimize airflow, the car uses an intake module from the 1.8-liter Togliatti engine and a low-restriction straight-through exhaust system. A high-capacity radiator manages the thermal loads inherent to competitive racing.

Mechanical expert Mikhail Lazarev notes that racing engines are measured in engine hours rather than kilometers. While the lack of track use preserves the components, these high-stress units require far more rigorous monitoring than civilian cars; a minor failure at high RPMs can lead to total engine destruction.

Transmission and Handling

Power is delivered through a reinforced five-speed manual gearbox with close-ratio gearing. To manage traction and prevent inner-wheel spin in corners, the car is equipped with a limited-slip differential and a metal-ceramic clutch for rapid engagement and heat resistance.

The suspension is a full track setup featuring Lada Sport springs and dampers. The rear beam includes a stiffness adjustment mechanism, allowing the driver to tune understeer or oversteer for specific track layouts. The car sits on 14-inch Slik forged wheels wrapped in Yokohama A048 semi-slick tires.

Road safety expert Andrey Kiselev warns that this setup is uncompromising. The combination of forged wheels and semi-slicks provides maximum grip, but the rigid suspension requires total concentration; any steering error results in an immediate loss of axis stability.

Specification Lada Granta Sport S1600 Engine/Power 1.6L (VAZ-21127 base), 155 hp Curb Weight 1,050 kg (composite panels, polycarbonate glass) Safety RAF-certified welded cage, OMP bucket seat, 6-point harness Drivetrain 5-MT, LSD, Slik R14 forged wheels, Yokohama semi-slicks

Quick Facts for Buyers

Can it be driven on public roads?

No. Due to the welded roll cage and lack of standard road equipment, the car cannot be registered with the traffic police (GIBDD) for street use.

How was the weight reduced?

Beyond the composite hood and trunk and polycarbonate windows, the interior was stripped of all soundproofing and standard trim.

What is the vehicle's history?

Built in 2015 for the S1600 class, the car has been kept in storage in Tver and has not seen track time, meaning the racing components have zero wear.