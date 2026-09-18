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Aidyn Mehtiyev

Audi 100 CS vs BMW 525i: The Surprising Advantage That Matters Most

Cars

The new generation Audi 100 enters the market positioned between the traditional luxury of Mercedes-Benz and the driver-centric focus of BMW. The range consists of three variants: the base 100, the mid-range 100S, and the top-tier 100CS. All three utilize a front-wheel-drive layout powered by a new 2.8-litre V6 engine.

Audi 100 L 5E
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by nakhon100, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/
Audi 100 L 5E

Powertrain and Performance

The shift to a V6 architecture replaces the previous five-cylinder units. This engine produces 172 hp at 5,500 rpm and 184 Nm of torque at 3,000 rpm. A dual-path intake manifold is used to balance power delivery across the rev range, maintaining steady pull from low speeds through to the top end.

Transmission options include a five-speed manual or a four-speed automatic. For the 100CS, the manufacturer claims an acceleration time of 8.4 seconds to 100 km/h with the manual gearbox, and 9.9 seconds for the automatic. The top speed is rated at 217 km/h (135 mph).

Body and Interior

While the car appears slimmer, it is slightly longer and taller than its predecessor, though one inch narrower. The drag coefficient remains at 0.32. Interior cabin space has increased, a change evident during entry and exit.

Torsional rigidity of the body has increased by 30%, resulting in a more monolithic feel and a reduction in cabin rattles. The interior follows a functional minimalist approach, with instruments housed under a curved panel and illuminated in red for night driving. The 100CS variant adds automatic climate control.

Trim is understated, featuring selective use of natural wood. The seats are firm, prioritizing orthopedic support. The leather-wrapped steering wheel is adjustable for both reach and rake. Safety equipment includes a driver-side airbag and adjustable upper seatbelt anchor points.

Road Behavior

The Audi 100 performs best at sustained speeds between 100 and 217 km/h. Wind noise and tyre roar have been reduced, making the car suitable for long-distance touring. It is equipped with Goodyear Eagle GA tyres and a wider track, with the front track slightly wider than the rear.

Despite a weight increase of 113 kg—bringing the 100CS to a total mass of 1,537 kg—the car remains maneuverable. In corners and urban traffic, the handling is active and responsive.

The ABS-equipped braking system provides adequate pedal feedback. The braking distance from 112 km/h (70 mph) is 62 metres, a figure that is functional but not record-breaking.

Pricing and Market Position

Pricing ranges from $27,000 up to $34,000 for a fully equipped 100CS. This places the Audi in direct competition with the Acura Legend and BMW 525i. Compared to the BMW, the Audi offers less steering sharpness and raw power, but compensates with interior design and long-distance comfort.

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Author`s name Aidyn Mehtiyev
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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