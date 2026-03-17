T-98 Kombat: Russia’s Armored SUV Built for Survival and Luxury

St. Petersburg in the late 1990s: a difficult time, risky business, and the desire to feel safe behind the wheel was entirely natural. It was then, in 1998, that designer Dmitry Parfenov conceived of creating a personal vehicle that would combine the seemingly impossible: an armored car with a luxury interior and off-road capabilities.

Photo: https://vitalykuzmin.net/?q=node/86 by Vitaly V. Kuzmin, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ T-98 Kombat at IDELF-2008

The name T-98 is simple: "Theme of 1998.” No military secret, just chronology.

From Personal Project to Production

Parfenov was not just a self-taught inventor. In the 1980s, he had already gained nationwide attention with his sports coupe projects Laura and Okhta. Together with the St. Petersburg company Autokad, which specialized in armoring cash-in-transit vehicles, they assembled a team and created the first test prototype in two years.

The vehicle proved so successful that it quickly evolved from a personal project into a commercial one. Thus the T-98 "Kombat” was born — an armored SUV for VIP clients, still assembled by hand for each specific customer.

American Heart Under Russian Armor

The most surprising aspect of the Kombat is its technical base. The designers made an unusual decision: they used the chassis, suspension, engine, and transmission from heavy American pickups by Chevrolet and GMC.

The explanation is simple: General Motors components are proven and can be serviced in any workshop familiar with American SUVs. Under the hood, two engine options are available:

gasoline V8 8.1L producing 400 hp (627 Nm of torque);

turbo-diesel Duramax V8 6.6L producing 320-398 hp (torque approaching 1,100 Nm).

Both engines are paired with the well-known 6-speed automatic Allison transmission, also used in military HMMWV trucks. Fuel consumption is about 15-16 liters in the city and 12-13 on the highway — respectable figures for a nearly four-ton vehicle.

The Secret of the Armor

The main feature of the Kombat is not imported components but domestic engineering. The body is all-metal, of a monocoque design, using a "metal-ceramic sandwich with a honeycomb core.”

Protection levels range from B2 to B7. The highest level, B7, withstands 12.7 mm rounds from sniper rifles and heavy machine guns. In maximum configuration, the glass thickness reaches 100 mm. The windshield is divided into three sections, reducing the vulnerable area and simplifying replacement.

Most buyers, however, choose lighter armor levels, designed to protect against handguns rather than heavy weaponry.

Exterior: Function Over Design

The Kombat's appearance follows a pure military style, where every detail serves a function. The massive front bumper is designed for ramming, the headlights are deeply recessed due to armor thickness, and the wheel arches extend outward for practicality.

Two main body versions are produced: a five-seat sedan and a nine-to-twelve-seat wagon. Dimensions are imposing: width 2,100 mm, wheelbase 3,340 mm, ground clearance 315 mm. Depending on armor, weight ranges from 3,450 to 4,550 kg. Despite its size, a standard category B license is sufficient to drive it.

Interior: Combat Compartment with Leather Seats

The interior comes in two main versions: "VIP” and "Patrol.” The luxury version includes natural leather, wood trim, dual-zone climate control, power seats with memory, audio system, and cruise control. The dashboard is typically sourced from Chevrolet.

An unusual detail: the driver's window can be lowered (weighing nearly 50 kg), while the others cannot. Each door weighs close to 200 kg. Inside, however, there is near-total silence, often compared to a Rolls-Royce.

Armor takes up space, so despite the vehicle's width, the cabin can feel tight. Still, rear passengers enjoy limousine-like seating.

Driving Characteristics

Despite its mass, the Kombat accelerates to 100 km/h in 9-10 seconds. Top speed is electronically limited to 180 km/h, with a comfortable cruising speed of 120 km/h. The vehicle remains stable and resistant to rollover.

It features a rigidly engaged all-wheel drive system typical of trucks. The base version uses rear-wheel drive. The key rule is not to stop in difficult terrain — recovering a 4.5-ton vehicle from mud or snow can be challenging.

Hollywood and Global Recognition

The Kombat has appeared in Hollywood films such as "The November Man” starring Pierce Brosnan and "The Dictator” with Sacha Baron Cohen. The vehicle has been officially certified in Russia since 2004.

Approximately 60 units have been produced worldwide. Some were assembled in St. Petersburg, others in Estonia, and some in Jordan for military use. The Serbian Interior Ministry has also adopted the vehicle.

Production Halt and Rising Value

By 2019, production in St. Petersburg was suspended. The vehicle relied on imported components, and domestic alternatives did not meet required standards. Certification and import regulations also became stricter.

Today, the T-98 is a collector's item. In 2025, a 2011 Kombat was listed for sale in Simferopol for 30 million rubles, while a similar vehicle in Moscow was priced at 27 million. Annual mileage is minimal — these cars are preserved, not driven daily.

Not a Russian Hummer

The creators dislike the comparison to a "Russian Hummer.” Unlike the Hummer H1, which is an adapted military vehicle, the T-98 was designed from scratch as a VIP armored SUV.

The T-98 Kombat remains a unique vehicle — capable of serving as a command car, a billionaire's transport, and a Hollywood prop — while staying true to its origins in St. Petersburg.