How and Where to Charge an Electric Car: A Complete Guide

Despite various challenges associated with the adoption of electric vehicles, especially in northern countries with harsh climates, the number of battery-powered cars continues to increase every year.

Photo: Mos.ru by Фото: Максим Денисов, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ EV charging station

Where and How to Charge an Electric Car

Many drivers already consider purchasing an electric vehicle in the future, which naturally raises questions about everyday operation. We previously discussed how to calculate electricity consumption; today we will focus on how and where an electric car can be charged.

Understanding the characteristics of each charging method allows you to choose the best route and extend the lifespan of the most expensive component of the vehicle. This issue remains particularly relevant for Russia, where the number of charging stations remains extremely limited. According to European standards, which Russia often follows in this area, several methods exist for replenishing an electric vehicle's battery.

A study by the American Automobile Association shows that 95 percent of charging sessions take place at home or at work, where "slow” charging modes are used. However, fast-charging networks remain critical for long-distance travel.

Mode 1 and Mode 2: Basic Options for Slow Charging

The first mode, Mode 1, involves direct connection to a household socket without any control or protection systems. This method does not apply to electric vehicles and poses serious risks due to high power loads and potential overloads of home wiring. In many countries, as noted by the International Electrotechnical Commission, such connections are prohibited.

Mode 2, by contrast, represents the everyday "home” solution. The charging cable includes a built-in protection unit (IC-CPD) that controls the process. Manufacturers typically supply such "smart” cables with the vehicle. They operate from a standard single-phase outlet of about 3.5 kW or from a three-phase power socket delivering up to 11 kW.

Charging a 75 kWh battery at 3.5 kW takes more than 20 hours, which is why enthusiasts ironically refer to this method as "grandmother charging.” Nevertheless, it works perfectly for overnight charging, when time does not matter and grid load remains minimal.

Mode 3: Intelligent and Safe AC Charging

Mode 3 serves as the standard for public and home wallbox AC stations. Its key difference lies in direct digital communication between the car and the charging terminal, for example via the PLC protocol. Before charging begins, the systems check grounding and insulation and agree on the maximum allowable current. This process ensures safety even in rain or snow.

Power in Mode 3 depends on the vehicle's onboard charger (OBC). Most modern models support 11 to 22 kW AC. For example, a Hyundai IONIQ 5 equipped with an 11 kW OBC will still charge at 11 kW even when connected to a 22 kW station. As a result, a full charge at an AC station still takes several hours.

This mode suits shopping centers, office parking areas, and home wallboxes, where the car remains parked for an extended period.

Mode 4: High-Speed DC Charging for Travel

Direct current (DC) charging forms the foundation of fast-charging networks such as Ionity, Tesla Supercharger, or the "Zaryazhaysya!” network operated by Rosseti. In this mode, the station itself converts AC power into DC, rather than the vehicle.

High-power direct current, ranging from 50 to 350 kW or more, flows directly into the battery, bypassing the limitations of the onboard charger.

According to research by ADAC, DC charging to 80 percent capacity takes 20 to 40 minutes for modern electric vehicles. For example, a Kia EV6 connected to a 350 kW station can gain 100 kilometers of range in less than four minutes.

However, frequent use of ultra-high power above 150 kW can accelerate battery degradation, as confirmed by studies from Chalmers University of Technology in Sweden. For this reason, Mode 4 suits long-distance trips rather than daily use. Vehicle control systems typically reduce charging power dynamically after 80 percent to protect the battery.

Charging Connectors: Why Standards Matter

An inexperienced driver may assume that finding a charging station is the main challenge. In reality, especially when traveling abroad, connector incompatibility can create serious problems. Unlike smartphones, the electric vehicle industry still lacks a single global standard.

Seven different connector types currently exist worldwide. Adapters are available, but stations may not always provide them. Purchasing multiple adapters proves expensive and inconvenient, as a single unit can cost several hundred dollars and occupy valuable trunk space.

Manufacturers strongly discourage their use, especially for DC charging, due to the risk of communication errors, overheating, and warranty cancellation.

AC Connectors: Alternating Current Charging

Two formats dominate AC charging worldwide:

Type 1 (SAE J1772) represents the traditional American and Japanese standard. It supports single-phase charging up to 7.4 kW, and in rare cases up to 9.6 kW. Older models such as the Nissan Leaf and Chevrolet Volt for the US market typically use this connector.

Type 2 (Mennekes) serves as the European standard with a more complex seven-pin design. Its key advantage lies in three-phase support, allowing up to 22 kW and theoretically up to 43 kW in Mode 3. European regulations require this connector for all new electric vehicles sold in the EU and, by extension, in Russia.

Most public AC stations and home wallboxes use Type 2, making it the "base currency” of everyday charging.

DC Connectors: Fast Charging on the Road

Fast charging relies on three main competitors:

CCS (Combined Charging System) evolved from AC connectors and exists in two variants. CCS Combo 1 combines Type 1 with two additional DC contacts for the US market, while CCS Combo 2 combines Type 2 with the same addition for Europe and Russia.

This design ensures backward compatibility, allowing CCS vehicles to charge from standard Type 2 AC stations. CCS supports up to 350-400 kW and serves as the most promising standard. Manufacturers such as Volkswagen Group, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Hyundai, and Kia widely use it.

CHAdeMO represents the Japanese standard used by Nissan, Mitsubishi, and some Kia models. This bulky connector does not support CCS compatibility. Although version 2.0 allows up to 400 kW, most production vehicles charge at only 50-100 kW. Its presence in Europe and Russia continues to decline.

Tesla Supercharger refers to the proprietary connector used by Tesla in North America. In Europe, however, Tesla adopted Type 2 for AC charging and CCS Combo 2 for DC charging starting in 2019, making its vehicles fully compatible with public networks.

What Matters Most in Russia

In Russia, following European practice, the Type 2 and CCS Combo 2 combination has become the de facto standard. Most new public stations, especially fast chargers, provide CCS Combo 2 cables. Networks such as "Moskovsky Transport” and Lukoil focus on this format.

European-built vehicles, including the Volkswagen ID.4, BMW iX, and new Hyundai and Kia models for the local market, come equipped with CCS Combo 2 and can charge at nearly all stations.

Japanese electric cars, such as the Nissan Leaf, typically use CHAdeMO. DC charging therefore requires compatible stations, which remain available but less common.

As a result, when choosing an electric vehicle in Russia, prioritizing models with a CCS Combo 2 port ensures maximum infrastructure availability for fast charging today.