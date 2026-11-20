River Lamprey: The Jawless Vertebrate of Russian Freshwaters

In the freshwater waters of Russia, a creature moves with a snake-like grace that often alarms the unprepared observer. It possesses a sleek, scaleless body and a mouth opening like a terrifying funnel, ringed by rows of small, visible teeth. To the layperson, it resembles an alien from the prehistoric era. However, experts in zoological communities, such as those referenced in "The Book of Animals," clarify that this is neither an eel nor a fish in the strict biological sense. It is the river lamprey.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Mouth of lamprey close-up

A Jawless Ancient

The lamprey belongs to the class Cyclostomata, an ancient group of jawless vertebrates with an evolutionary history spanning hundreds of millions of years. Its most defining biological feature is the absence of jaws. In their place, the animal relies on a powerful oral suction cup. When it targets a host, the lamprey attaches itself to the fish's body, biting into the skin to feed on blood and tissue fluids. This process is sustained by specific enzymes in the lamprey's saliva, which inhibit blood clotting, allowing the parasite to remain attached to its "donor" for extended periods.

This feeding strategy has led to a persistent classification debate among scientists. Some categorize the lamprey as a parasite, arguing that it feeds off the host without immediately killing it. Others classify it as a predator, noting that the damage inflicted on the fish can sometimes be critical, leading to the host's death. The distinction hinges on the severity of the interaction in any given instance.

A Life in Two Acts

The lamprey's lifecycle mirrors the dramatic transformation of a caterpillar into a butterfly, albeit in an aquatic environment. Its life begins with a larval stage known as the ammocoete. During this phase, the creature is entirely harmless to other river inhabitants. The ammocoetes live buried in the bottom mud or sand, feeding on microscopic algae and organic debris. This sedentary stage lasts between two and five years, depending on environmental conditions.

Following this period, the lamprey undergoes a metamorphosis that fundamentally alters its biology and behavior. Some individuals remain in the rivers, growing to modest sizes of approximately 20 centimeters. Others, known as anadromous forms, migrate to the sea. In the nutrient-rich marine environment, these individuals can grow up to 40 centimeters in length. It is these larger, sea-maturing forms that become the dangerous suction-cup predators feared by aquaculture owners.

The Cost of Reproduction

The final stage of the lamprey's existence is biologically predetermined to be fatal. When the time for spawning arrives, adult individuals return from the seas to their natal rivers. During this reproductive phase, the body undergoes irreversible changes: the intestine atrophies, the teeth become blunted, and the organism's energy is directed entirely toward the development of gametes. Spawning is a collective effort, with females preparing nests on the riverbed and males fertilizing the eggs.

Immediately after fulfilling this reproductive duty, the adults die from exhaustion. Weeks later, new ammocoetes hatch from the eggs. They will spend years buried in the silt before transforming into the toothy predators that continue to haunt the imaginations of anglers with their primitive appearance. While the lamprey poses no direct threat to humans in the water, understanding its biology offers insight into the complex structure of river ecosystems, where even the most intimidating creatures play a crucial role.