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Alexander Shtorm

Silver Pufferfish Confirmed in Black Sea and Sea of Azov

Animal

A silver pufferfish, a species native to the tropical waters of the Indian and Pacific Oceans, has been confirmed in the Black Sea and Sea of Azov. Marine biologists identify this non-native species as a significant hazard to both local ecosystems and human safety. The organism produces potent neurotoxic compounds that render it inedible and dangerous to touch, distinguishing it sharply from the Japanese fugu prepared in specialized cuisine.

Caught fish on the shore
Photo: Pravda.ru by Мария Круглова, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Caught fish on the shore

The danger posed by the silver pufferfish (*Arothron hispidus*) is not merely culinary but physiological. Unlike certain pufferfish species where toxins are concentrated in the liver and gonads, the silver pufferfish carries tetrodotoxin in its muscle tissue, skin, and organs. This toxin is a strong neurotoxin that causes paralysis. Crucially, heat does not break down the chemical structure of tetrodotoxin, meaning cooking does not neutralize the risk. Furthermore, no specific antivenom exists to reverse the effects of ingestion or systemic absorption.

Physical Threat and Interaction

The interaction between humans and this fish is constrained by physical barriers that offer no protection. The toxin can penetrate human skin, making direct contact a vector for poisoning. The species is also known as the dogfish due to its formidable dentition; its jaw structure allows it to inflict severe bites. For swimmers, anglers, and coastal residents, the risk is immediate and physical. If an individual encounters the fish while swimming, the recommended response is to exit the water promptly without attempting to observe, photograph, or handle the animal. For those engaged in fishing, unhooking the fish with bare hands is contraindicated due to the dermal absorption risk of the toxin.

Range Expansion and Habitat Shift

The presence of this tropical species in temperate waters is a documented consequence of broader climatic shifts. The silver pufferfish originally inhabited warm waters, but rising sea temperatures and changing ocean currents have facilitated its northward migration. The species entered the Mediterranean Sea via canal systems, with its first official record in 2003. By 2014, specimens had been captured in the Black Sea, marking a significant northward jump in its distribution range.

The trajectory of this expansion has accelerated in recent years. In 2024, an individual was identified in the strait connecting the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov. This geographic progression indicates that the species is successfully establishing itself in colder, northern waters. The shift has direct implications for the Crimean and Krasnodar coastlines, where recreational use of the water is high. The arrival of such an invasive species disrupts the existing marine food web, as it competes for resources and lacks natural predators in these new environments. The change is not an isolated incident but part of a wider pattern of tropical species expanding their ranges poleward, altering the biological composition of the seas they enter.

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Author`s name Alexander Shtorm
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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