Pigeon Crop Milk: A Unique Hormonal Secretion for Altricial Chick Survival

When a newly hatched pigeon thrusts its beak deep into the open mouth of its parent, it does not receive regurgitated seed or water. Instead, it swallows a thick, white, curd-like substance that has no direct equivalent in the animal kingdom. This secretion, known as crop milk, is produced by the internal lining of the crop, the expanded section of the esophagus, and it represents a unique biological adaptation for parental care that functions independently of the mammary glands found in mammals.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under Все права защищены Pigeon in a park

Despite the common name, pigeons do not possess milk-producing glands, and the process is not lactation in the physiological sense. The production of this nutrient-dense fluid is driven by the hormone prolactin, which triggers a dramatic transformation in the tissue lining the crop. Under the influence of this hormone, the epithelial cells of the crop undergo active division and hyperplasia. These cells accumulate high levels of lipids and proteins before detaching from the organ's wall to form the milky substance fed to the young.

A Shared Parental Burden

A critical distinction between this mechanism and other avian parenting strategies is the involvement of both sexes. Unlike most bird species where incubation and feeding duties fall almost exclusively to the female, male pigeons undergo the same hormonal shift during the incubation period. This synchronization ensures that both parents are physiologically prepared to produce crop milk by the time the eggs hatch. This dual-role system provides a safety net for the offspring, allowing one parent to leave the nest for foraging while the other remains to feed the chicks, thereby ensuring a continuous supply of nutrition.

This stability is not a luxury but a necessity. Pigeon hatchlings emerge in a state of extreme altricialism; they are blind, nearly naked, and physically incapable of thermoregulation or self-feeding. For the first several days of their lives, their entire survival depends on the caloric density of crop milk, which is rich in the proteins, fats, and minerals required for rapid initial growth.

Transition to Solid Food

The consumption of crop milk is not a static phase but a dynamic transition that mirrors the development of the chick's digestive tract. The feeding process itself is a physical exchange, with the parent regurgitating the secretions directly into the chick's mouth. As the young birds mature, the composition of this meal changes in a precise sequence.

During the earliest days, the diet consists exclusively of the secreted milk. As the digestive system begins to develop the capacity to handle solid matter, the parents start mixing the milk with softened seeds and grains that have been moistened in their own crops. Over time, the proportion of crop milk decreases while the volume of solid food increases, effectively weaning the chick onto the same diet as the adult birds. Once the chick's digestive tract is fully functional, the secretion of crop milk ceases, the crop returns to its standard function as a storage reservoir for seeds, and the young pigeon becomes independent.