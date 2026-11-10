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Marina Lebedeva

Small Arctic Animals Use Snow and Huddling to Survive Winter

Animal

In the harsh winters of northern latitudes, survival for small animals is a daily test of physiological limits. While bears hibernate and hedgehogs enter deep torpor, small birds and rodents must actively manage their energy expenditure every night to avoid freezing before dawn. Biologists at the Norwegian University of Science and Technology (NTNU) have investigated how these tiny creatures maintain their body temperature in the cold, revealing a suite of adaptive strategies that defy their size. The primary challenge for small animals is physical. Due to their small mass, they possess a large surface-area-to-volume ratio, which causes heat to dissipate rapidly into the environment. Furthermore, their bodies have limited space for fat reserves, the essential fuel and insulation required to sustain metabolic processes. While larger animals can often rely on bulk to endure storms, smaller forest inhabitants must employ complex strategies to conserve calories.

Snowbird on a snow-covered trench
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Snowbird on a snow-covered trench

Snow as Insulation

Contrary to common perception, snow serves as a critical insulator for many species. Loose snow cover traps heat, creating microclimates where the internal temperature is significantly higher than the external air. This property allows several groups of animals to exploit the winter landscape for shelter. Grouse, including capercaillies and ptarmigans, burrow into deep snow during severe cold spells, creating temporary refuges. Wrens exhibit more active behavior, digging tunnels up to 11 centimeters long in the snow to shield themselves from wind and frost. Voles, meanwhile, spend nearly the entire winter in hollows beneath the snow cover, where they are protected from predators and the elements.

Collective Thermoregulation

When individual shelter is insufficient, many species rely on group huddling to conserve heat. The wren, one of the smallest birds in Norway, forms dense clusters to share body heat. Researchers have documented cases where up to 60 wrens squeeze into a single pile, lying on top of one another in multiple layers. This arrangement minimizes the exposed surface area, reducing heat loss to the icy air. Pygmy nuthatches employ a similar tactic, crowding into tree bark crevices. Interestingly, these huddling groups are not without social friction. Conflicts often arise over prime positions, but the intense cold forces a high degree of tolerance. For these birds, the energy savings of huddling outweigh the costs of social competition, making survival in the group more advantageous than freezing alone.

Internal Temperature Control

Some species of tit have developed a more advanced internal control mechanism. During the coldest nights, they can effectively "turn down” their metabolic rate, allowing their body temperature to drop from the standard approximately 41°C to as low as 31°C. This state dramatically reduces energy consumption, a critical advantage when food is scarce. However, this system includes built-in safety mechanisms to prevent fatal hypothermia. NTNU studies on willow tits showed that when body temperature approaches a dangerous threshold of 32°C, the organism automatically triggers muscle shivering. These rapid muscle contractions generate additional heat, preventing the bird from freezing to death. These diverse strategies-from leveraging snow insulation to precise metabolic adjustments-represent the result of long-term evolution. Even the smallest creatures in the wild possess a comprehensive toolkit for combating the cold, allowing them to emerge each morning with their lives intact.

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Author`s name Marina Lebedeva
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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