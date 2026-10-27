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Galina Tychinskaja

Barbary Leopard's Uncertain Survival in the Atlas Mountains

Animal

The Atlas Mountains of North Africa were once the domain of large carnivores, including the Barbary lion and the Atlas bear. Both species have vanished from the wild, leaving the Barbary leopard as the last major predator in the region. Its survival is no longer a matter of abundance but of uncertainty; while it remains the last of the area's large cats to face potential extinction, the evidence for its continued existence in the wild is increasingly thin. The species now exists primarily as a historical footnote, its presence in the modern landscape reduced to sporadic, unverified reports from remote highlands.

Леопард в горах
Photo: Pravda.ru by Мария Круглова, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Леопард в горах

The Physical and Ecological Niche

Historically, this subspecies, formerly classified as Panthera pardus panthera, occupied a specific ecological niche defined by the rugged terrain of Morocco and Algeria. While modern genetic studies from the early 2000s consolidated continental African leopards into a single group, the Barbary population retained distinct physical traits adapted to its environment. The dense coat of the highland population provided insulation against the cold nights of the Atlas range. Morphologically, the animals were larger than their sub-Saharan counterparts, with male individuals reportedly weighing up to 90 kilograms, significantly exceeding the average of 70 kilograms for standard African leopards. Their coat coloration varied from pale buff to deep gold, with rosette patterns that field observers have noted resemble the spots of a jaguar more than those of other leopard subspecies.

Their habitat consisted of arid slopes, rock crevices, and mountain forests. This environment dictated a diet of wild boar, Barbary sheep, and Barbary macaques. The scarcity of such prey in human-adjacent zones often forced the cats into conflict with pastoralists. When natural prey was scarce, leopards targeted domestic livestock. This created a long-standing cycle of retribution, where local residents killed the cats to protect their herds, a dynamic that intensified over decades as human encroachment into the mountains increased.

Drivers of Decline

The decline of the Barbary leopard was driven by a combination of habitat loss, targeted poaching, and human-wildlife conflict. The primary ecological pressure came from the expansion of agricultural land and the clearing of forests. As pastures expanded into the mountains, the leopard's hunting grounds shrank, reducing the availability of wild ungulates and primates. Simultaneously, the high value of the animal's fur on the black market provided a financial incentive for hunting. Unlike some large cats that can adapt to fragmented habitats, the Barbary leopard's reliance on specific rocky cover and dense forest cover made it particularly vulnerable to these changes. The combination of these factors led to a steady reduction in population density, isolating individuals and reducing genetic exchange.

Current Status and Uncertainty

Today, the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) assesses the population in North Africa as likely extinct in the wild. In Morocco, official positions acknowledge the absence of viable breeding groups. However, the biological extinction of the subspecies is not yet definitively confirmed. Reports of sightings persist from remote areas of Algeria, and in 2022, video footage was recorded in the Saoura region that appears to show a large cat consistent with the Barbary leopard's description. These sightings remain anecdotal and lack the genetic verification necessary to prove the existence of a breeding population. Furthermore, there is no confirmed record of purebred Barbary leopards in zoos, meaning that if the wild population has indeed disappeared, there may be no viable genetic backup for conservation efforts. The animal remains a "ghost of the Atlas," a species that is functionally gone from the ecosystem but not yet formally declared extinct, existing in a state of limbo between documented history and potential loss.

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Author`s name Galina Tychinskaja
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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