Why are chicks yellow? How humans changed their natural coloring through domestication

In the wild forests of Southeast Asia, a chick hatches not as a bright yellow fluffball, but as a brown, streaked creature. This is the appearance of the bankiva junglefowl, the ancestral species from which all domestic chickens were derived. Its chicks possess brown down with distinct longitudinal stripes along their backs, a coloration that serves a specific biological function: camouflage.

Photo: Pravda.ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use A little yellow chick on the palms under the heating lamp

Survival Through Stealth

In the natural habitat, bankiva chicks are vulnerable to predators such as snakes, mongooses, and raptors. Their survival depends on their ability to remain invisible. The brown coloration, driven by the pigment eumelanin, creates dark tones that blend into the forest floor. The striped pattern disrupts the bird's outline, allowing it to disappear against a background of fallen leaves, branches, and soil. Researchers note that a bankiva chick hidden in the leaf litter is nearly impossible to detect, even when observed from close range.

This camouflage is critical during the rainy season, when bankiva chicks typically hatch. This period coincides with the mass flight of termites, which form the primary protein source for the chicks, supporting their rapid growth while they remain stationary and hidden.

The Genetic Shift to Yellow

The transformation of the chick's plumage from brown to yellow occurred during the domestication process, which began approximately 9,500 years ago. Human selection favored traits such as productivity, temperament, and the feather color of adult birds. White-feathered hens were often preferred for their aesthetic appeal after processing and for practical reasons in household care.

However, the change in chick color was a secondary effect of this selection. In chicken genetics, there are two primary pathways to white plumage:

Dominant white: A mutation that blocks the synthesis of eumelanin, the pigment responsible for black and brown tones.

Recessive white: A deeper mutation that almost completely suppresses melanin production, a trait common in modern meat breeds like broilers.

When these genetic changes eliminate dark pigment from the adult bird's feathers, the same effect is seen in the chick's down. With eumelanin removed, only pheomelanin remains. This pigment imparts the classic yellow hue seen in domestic chicks. Essentially, the yellow color is the absence of the natural protective pigmentation found in wild ancestors.

A Mixed Ancestry

The yellow coloration in domestic chickens is not limited to the down. In many breeds, the beak and legs also exhibit a lemony tint. In 2008, scientists led by Jonas Eriksson discovered that this trait was not inherited from the bankiva junglefowl. Instead, it resulted from ancient hybridization with another species, the gray junglefowl, which inhabits India.

This finding indicates that modern domestic chickens have a mixed genetic origin. The intensity of this yellow color is also influenced by diet. Birds obtain carotenoids-the pigments responsible for yellow and orange tones-from their feed, such as corn, grass, or specific additives. Without these dietary sources of carotenoids, the skin and down of the chickens become significantly paler.

While yellow chicks dominate industrial poultry farming, domestic breeds retain a wide variety of color patterns. Quail breeds preserve the wild-striped pattern. Australorp and Orpington chicks hatch black with white bellies. Rhode Island Reds have rich chestnut down, while Marans exhibit a striped pattern linked to a specific "barred” gene. The history of the chick's color shift illustrates how human selection for economic utility has fundamentally altered the biological mechanisms of these birds, replacing ancient defensive traits with features suited to human agricultural needs.

Source: Pravda.Ru