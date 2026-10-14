World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
Alexander Shtorm

Why are chicks yellow? How humans changed their natural coloring through domestication

Animal

In the wild forests of Southeast Asia, a chick hatches not as a bright yellow fluffball, but as a brown, streaked creature. This is the appearance of the bankiva junglefowl, the ancestral species from which all domestic chickens were derived. Its chicks possess brown down with distinct longitudinal stripes along their backs, a coloration that serves a specific biological function: camouflage.

A little yellow chick on the palms under the heating lamp
Photo: Pravda.ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use
A little yellow chick on the palms under the heating lamp

Survival Through Stealth

In the natural habitat, bankiva chicks are vulnerable to predators such as snakes, mongooses, and raptors. Their survival depends on their ability to remain invisible. The brown coloration, driven by the pigment eumelanin, creates dark tones that blend into the forest floor. The striped pattern disrupts the bird's outline, allowing it to disappear against a background of fallen leaves, branches, and soil. Researchers note that a bankiva chick hidden in the leaf litter is nearly impossible to detect, even when observed from close range.

This camouflage is critical during the rainy season, when bankiva chicks typically hatch. This period coincides with the mass flight of termites, which form the primary protein source for the chicks, supporting their rapid growth while they remain stationary and hidden.

The Genetic Shift to Yellow

The transformation of the chick's plumage from brown to yellow occurred during the domestication process, which began approximately 9,500 years ago. Human selection favored traits such as productivity, temperament, and the feather color of adult birds. White-feathered hens were often preferred for their aesthetic appeal after processing and for practical reasons in household care.

However, the change in chick color was a secondary effect of this selection. In chicken genetics, there are two primary pathways to white plumage:

Dominant white: A mutation that blocks the synthesis of eumelanin, the pigment responsible for black and brown tones.

Recessive white: A deeper mutation that almost completely suppresses melanin production, a trait common in modern meat breeds like broilers.

When these genetic changes eliminate dark pigment from the adult bird's feathers, the same effect is seen in the chick's down. With eumelanin removed, only pheomelanin remains. This pigment imparts the classic yellow hue seen in domestic chicks. Essentially, the yellow color is the absence of the natural protective pigmentation found in wild ancestors.

A Mixed Ancestry

The yellow coloration in domestic chickens is not limited to the down. In many breeds, the beak and legs also exhibit a lemony tint. In 2008, scientists led by Jonas Eriksson discovered that this trait was not inherited from the bankiva junglefowl. Instead, it resulted from ancient hybridization with another species, the gray junglefowl, which inhabits India.

This finding indicates that modern domestic chickens have a mixed genetic origin. The intensity of this yellow color is also influenced by diet. Birds obtain carotenoids-the pigments responsible for yellow and orange tones-from their feed, such as corn, grass, or specific additives. Without these dietary sources of carotenoids, the skin and down of the chickens become significantly paler.

While yellow chicks dominate industrial poultry farming, domestic breeds retain a wide variety of color patterns. Quail breeds preserve the wild-striped pattern. Australorp and Orpington chicks hatch black with white bellies. Rhode Island Reds have rich chestnut down, while Marans exhibit a striped pattern linked to a specific "barred” gene. The history of the chick's color shift illustrates how human selection for economic utility has fundamentally altered the biological mechanisms of these birds, replacing ancient defensive traits with features suited to human agricultural needs.

Source: Pravda.Ru

See more from Pravda.Ru on Google

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Alexander Shtorm
Editor Alexander Shtorm
News All >
Davion Mars Extends Perfect Record to Five Wins in Pegasus Chess League
Glasgow Archdiocese proposes merger leaving two churches for three Clydebank parishes
Russia Reports $320.7 Billion in European Energy Sales Since 2022, Exceeding Estimates by $70 Billion
Tajikistan and Japan Finalize Feasibility Study for Kafirnigan River Bridge
Nine-hour outage disrupts Singapore public healthcare networks
Singapore court sentences man to seven years and six cane strokes for assault and theft
Why Campanula takesimana Outlasts Annuals on Exposed Balconies
Trump media advisor: White House podium now under fire
U.S. Household Debt Delinquencies Reach Multi-Decade Highs as Inflation Erodes Purchasing Power
Chelyabinsk region builds industrial robotics ecosystem across research and production
Now reading
The golden Trumpian calf
Columnists
The golden Trumpian calf
U.S. Household Debt Delinquencies Reach Multi-Decade Highs as Inflation Erodes Purchasing Power
Americas
U.S. Household Debt Delinquencies Reach Multi-Decade Highs as Inflation Erodes Purchasing Power
Decapitation Strategy Fails? Iran Still Standing Without Supreme Leader
Conflicts
Decapitation Strategy Fails? Iran Still Standing Without Supreme Leader
Popular
Trump turns against Europe: How European Parliament sculpture could change Ukraine’s future

A controversial sculpture at the European Parliament has triggered a fierce response from Washington, with potential repercussions for Ukraine's leadership and the EU's financial stability.

Trump turns against Europe: How European Parliament sculpture could change Ukraine’s future
US-UK Sceptre project: A new long-range threat or an overhyped weapons venture?
US-UK Sceptre project: A new long-range threat or an overhyped weapons venture?
Contrasting fortunes in Russian aviation: MS-21 gains momentum, Tu-214 stumbles
Why a Healthy Battery Fails to Start in Winter Due to Chassis Ground Resistance
Why are chicks yellow? How humans changed their natural coloring through domestication Alexander Shtorm The Kremlin's greatest ally? Western politicians fighting each other over the Russian threat Lyuba Lulko Squid Skin Acts Like an Ear: How a Cephalopod Finds Us Margarita Kicherova
Germany’s minister spends €188,000 of public money on photographers and makeup artists
The Kremlin's greatest ally? Western politicians fighting each other over the Russian threat
No expensive supplements needed: five everyday foods packed with health benefits
No expensive supplements needed: five everyday foods packed with health benefits
Last materials
Glasgow Archdiocese proposes merger leaving two churches for three Clydebank parishes
Mitsubishi L200 (2007-2015): Mechanical Durability and Known Wear Points
Russia Reports $320.7 Billion in European Energy Sales Since 2022, Exceeding Estimates by $70 Billion
Tajikistan and Japan Finalize Feasibility Study for Kafirnigan River Bridge
Nine-hour outage disrupts Singapore public healthcare networks
Singapore court sentences man to seven years and six cane strokes for assault and theft
Why Campanula takesimana Outlasts Annuals on Exposed Balconies
Trump media advisor: White House podium now under fire
U.S. Household Debt Delinquencies Reach Multi-Decade Highs as Inflation Erodes Purchasing Power
The Kremlin's greatest ally? Western politicians fighting each other over the Russian threat
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.