World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
Margarita Kicherova

Squid Skin Acts Like an Ear: How a Cephalopod Finds Us

Animal

Inside the skin of a squid, a silent conversation is taking place. As water flows past its body, microscopic bundles of hair-like cilia on the surface sway, bending in response to subtle vibrations. Each of these tiny structures acts as a tuner, detecting specific frequencies of movement just as human ears distinguish pitch. While we typically associate such sensory precision with the inner ear, researchers have discovered that the squid's skin is densely packed with these hair cells, distributed across the body rather than confined to a single organ.

Squid
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Hans Hillewaert, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
Squid

This finding, published in Current Biology by scientists at Case Western Reserve University, challenges previous assumptions about the sensory capabilities of cephalopods. Brian McDermott, a biologist and co-author of the study, notes that the sheer number and variety of these hair cells suggest a sophisticated system for detecting water motion. The structural similarity between these squid cells and the hair cells in the human cochlea offers a promising avenue for understanding how hearing works-and how it can fail-in humans.

Mechanisms of Detection

To map this sensory landscape, the researchers employed light sheet microscopy, a technique that projects a thin sheet of light onto a single plane of the sample at a time. This method generated high-resolution 3D images of the tissue with minimal damage, allowing the team to create the first complete map of the squid's lateral lines-clusters of hair cells embedded in the skin.

In human hearing, sound waves travel to the cochlea, a spiral-shaped cavity filled with thousands of hair cells. Each cell supports a bundle of stereocilia, the length of which determines the frequency range it can detect. Longer stereocilia respond to lower frequencies, while shorter ones handle higher pitches. When sound arrives, these cilia bend, triggering electrical signals that are relayed to the brain and interpreted as sound.

Squids and octopuses share this fundamental biological architecture. However, there is a critical difference: while fish lateral lines typically feature hair cells with uniform cilia lengths, squids appear to regulate the length of their cilia bundles. This allows them to "tune” specific hair cells to detect particular frequencies of water movement, creating a broad spectrum of sensory awareness across their skin.

McDermott highlights the potential medical implications of this discovery. Damage to the hair bundles is a common cause of congenital deafness and age-related hearing loss in humans. By studying how squids maintain and functionally organize their hair cell bundles, researchers hope to gain insights into the mechanisms of hearing loss and potential strategies for repair or protection.

See more from Pravda.Ru on Google

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Margarita Kicherova
Editor Alexander Shtorm
News All >
1.2 billion under poverty: The hidden deprivations that matter most
IMF Revises Spain's 2026 GDP Growth Upward to 2.5% Amid Global Stability
Philippines working hours fall to 39.2 as weather disrupts labor
Delhi CEO resolves 60% of flagged voter cases following EC procedural easing
WHP Telecoms seeks prior approval for 20-metre mast at North Street Green opposite Six Sisters mural
2026/27 Autumn-Winter Skirts: Structured Pairings for Leather, Lace, and Low-Rise Silhouettes
Chocolate-Pear Pie Structural Integrity and Emulsion Technique
Microwaving Potatoes: Steam Control and Doneness Checks for Even Softening
Turning Cooked Rice into a Crisp Vessel for a Cold Fish Filling
Argentina shifts agricultural output to bioenergy feedstock
Now reading
Why a Healthy Battery Fails to Start in Winter Due to Chassis Ground Resistance
Auto
Why a Healthy Battery Fails to Start in Winter Due to Chassis Ground Resistance
Decapitation Strategy Fails? Iran Still Standing Without Supreme Leader
Conflicts
Decapitation Strategy Fails? Iran Still Standing Without Supreme Leader
Popular
US-UK Sceptre project: A new long-range threat or an overhyped weapons venture?

US and UK are investing $500 million in Project Sceptre, a new projectile designed to dramatically extend artillery range, potentially transforming Ukraine's heavy-artillery capabilities on the battlefield.

US-UK Sceptre project: A new long-range threat or an overhyped weapons venture?
Antarctic claims ignite firestorm: US ambassador's remark sparks diplomatic crisis in Chile
Antarctic claims ignite firestorm: US ambassador's remark sparks diplomatic crisis in Chile
Trump turns against Europe: How European Parliament sculpture could change Ukraine’s future
Contrasting fortunes in Russian aviation: MS-21 gains momentum, Tu-214 stumbles
Squid Skin Acts Like an Ear: How a Cephalopod Finds Us Margarita Kicherova Dragonfly vs. Fly: The wing difference that explains their entire lifestyles Andrey Mihayloff America first, allies last: How Trump’s election strategy is reshaping US foreign policy Yury Bocharov
Coffee or soda: Which daily drink habit shows a stronger link to healthy aging?
Why a Healthy Battery Fails to Start in Winter Due to Chassis Ground Resistance
Singapore woman sentenced for diverting over $10,000 in egg donations for nursing home
Singapore woman sentenced for diverting over $10,000 in egg donations for nursing home
Last materials
Dragonfly vs. Fly: The wing difference that explains their entire lifestyles
America first, allies last: How Trump’s election strategy is reshaping US foreign policy
1.2 billion under poverty: The hidden deprivations that matter most
IMF Revises Spain's 2026 GDP Growth Upward to 2.5% Amid Global Stability
No expensive supplements needed: five everyday foods packed with health benefits
Philippines working hours fall to 39.2 as weather disrupts labor
Delhi CEO resolves 60% of flagged voter cases following EC procedural easing
Switching from Mazda CX-5 to Toyota RAV4: Comfort vs. Engagement
World’s most expensive dog: The breed with a staggering price tag
WHP Telecoms seeks prior approval for 20-metre mast at North Street Green opposite Six Sisters mural
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.