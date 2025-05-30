World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Alex Sanders

Why wild animals are moving into cities — scientists reveal what’s really behind the trend

Animal

More and more often, people around the world are spotting wild animals in the heart of cities — from wild boars darting through traffic to foxes exploring backyards and even wolves wandering near suburban streets. Once rare, these encounters are now part of a growing trend that's raising eyebrows among both residents and scientists.

Photo: Flickr by Alaska Region U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
What used to be seen as unusual or anecdotal is now being studied by ecologists and urban zoologists who are trying to understand what’s drawing wildlife into human-dominated landscapes.

According to wildlife specialists and urban ecologists, the main reason is habitat loss. As forests and fields are fragmented by construction, highways, and agriculture, animals are left with fewer safe places to live — and cities start to look like viable alternatives.

Urban areas also offer abundant food sources: household trash, restaurant leftovers, backyard fruit, and even pet food left outside. For many species, adapting to city life has become a necessary survival strategy.

Climate change plays a role too. Droughts, wildfires, and disrupted seasonal patterns are affecting food availability in the wild, pushing animals to seek refuge in more stable — if unfamiliar — environments like cities.

Another contributing factor is human behavior. During COVID-19 lockdowns, the decrease in urban noise and activity made many animals bolder, accelerating their movement into residential zones.

But this new proximity also raises safety concerns. There have been reports of traffic accidents, aggressive encounters, and zoonotic disease risks. Experts urge city residents not to feed wild animals, to secure their garbage, and to notify wildlife authorities when potentially dangerous animals are spotted.

Rather than simply a nuisance, this trend is a signal that the balance between human development and natural ecosystems is breaking down. Addressing it will require smarter urban planning, preservation of ecological corridors, and greater public awareness about living alongside wildlife.

As the line between city and wilderness continues to blur, redefining how we coexist with wild species may become one of the most important challenges for the cities of tomorrow.

Why wild animals are moving into cities — scientists reveal what's really behind the trend Alex Sanders
